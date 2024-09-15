Denim Fabric Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denim Fabric Forecast

Several factors drive the growth of the denim fabric market, including the availability of denim at affordable prices and shifting socio-economic trends.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Allied Market Research, the global denim fabric market was valued at $18.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's evolving dynamics, key segments, value chain, investment opportunities, regional outlook, and competitive landscape.Several factors drive the growth of the denim fabric market, including the availability of denim at affordable prices and shifting socio-economic trends. However, fluctuating cotton prices and environmental concerns related to synthetic dyes hinder market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the development of biodegradable denim fabrics opens new growth opportunities in the future.Market Segmentation:- By Raw Material: In 2020, the cotton segment dominated the market, accounting for 92% of the total market share, and is expected to maintain this leadership position through 2030. It is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.- By Fabric Type: The raw denim segment held the largest share in 2020, representing nearly one-third of the market. However, the stretch denim segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.- By Region: The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) was the top contributor to the market in 2020, holding nearly 80% of the total revenue. APAC is expected to continue its dominance and achieve the fastest CAGR of 4.6% by 2030. The report also covers other regions, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).Key Players:Major players in the denim fabric market include Advance Denim Co., Arvind Limited, Bextex, CONE Denim LLC, HA-MEEM Group, House of Gold, LLC, Isko, Modern Denim Ltd., Noman Group, and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd.Obtain Report Details:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

