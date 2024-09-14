105 Political Parties Members Win 75 Per Cent Of Seats In 20Th Lower House - IEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



AMMAN - Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah on Wednesday said 105 party members clinched seats in the 138-seat 20th Lower House of Parliament.

Maaytah, who was speaking during a press to announce the final results of the Lower House of Parliament race, said their win represents 75 per cent of the total seats.

The IEC chairman said that the Islamic Action Front clinched the highest number of seats in the Parliamentary elections with 31 members from both the local and political parties (general) lists.

Mithaq Party clinched 21 seats, while Irada Party won 19 seats and Taqadum Party secured eight seats, according to Maaytah.

He told reporters that IEC decided to approve the preliminary elections and to be published them in the Official Gazette.

The IEC said that the voter turnout following the closing of the polling station at 7:00pm on Tuesday reached 32.25 per cent.

Of the 5,115,219 eligible voters, 1,638,348 cast their ballots in Tuesday's election, according to IEC.

Maaytah added that 27 women won seats, including 18 via the quota.

“The number of women is very positive and is almost double the previous number of females in the 19th Lower House of Parliament which was 15,” Maaytah pointed out.

Turning to the youth, Maaytah said the percentage of individuals under 35 who cast their ballots was 43.5 per cent.

“The number of individuals under 35 who won seats was six and this is a good and high number,” Maaytah said.

He added that the results confirm Jordan's keenness, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah to hold fair and transparent elections that ensure wide participation and pluralism.

Karak saw the highest turnout of 61.73 per cent, with 116,882 voters casting their ballots in the southern governorate, while Amman's second district recorded the lowest turnout of 18.29 per cent, the commission said.

Of the Kingdom's 38 registered political parties, 36 ran the 2024 elections through 25 lists (general list).

For the general list, there are 697 candidates, including 192 women, while in the local constituencies, 937 candidates competed in the elections, including 190 women.

A total of 172 lists were competing in local constituencies, while 25 lists were contesting the general party constituency.

Under the 2022 Elections Law, the IEC is responsible for supervising and managing all stages of the elections, while the executive authority's role is limited to providing logistical and security support to ensure the smooth running of the process.

The Kingdom is divided into 18 electoral districts as per the 2022 Elections Law, under which the 2024 elections, having in total 1,649 voting and ballot counting centres.

