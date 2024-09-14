Phylicia Dunaway Empowers Parents In Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phylicia Dunaway

Parent Coach Shares Her Journey to Foster Better Family Relationships in Best-Selling Anthology.

NC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the inclusion of Parent Coach Phylicia Dunaway in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition. This latest volume of the Unstoppable! series, which highlights the stories of women overcoming huge adversity, has achieved remarkable success, reaching the number one spot in 25 categories across three countries, making it a global bestseller, with the numbers continuing to rise.Unstoppable! Volume 4 brings together the energizing stories of 25 women from diverse backgrounds, each sharing their personal journeys of struggle and triumph. Following the popularity of the previous three volumes, this edition continues to inspire readers by showcasing the strength and determination of women who have turned adversity into opportunity.Phylicia Dunaway's story is a compelling addition to this anthology. As a Parent Coach, Phylicia is dedicated to helping mothers build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their children and spouses. Her chapter in Unstoppable! Volume 4 reflects her commitment to fostering emotional intelligence and understanding in parenting, offering insights that resonate with mothers around the world.“I want to be able to reach more moms to help them build better relationships with their children and their spouses,” Phylicia commented.“I want more children to feel understood and heard, and for fewer children to feel bullied. My story is about helping mothers feel more confident in their parenting approach.”Phylicia's narrative in Unstoppable! Volume 4 is a powerful testament to the impact of compassionate and informed parenting. By sharing her experiences, Phylicia aims to provide mothers with the tools they need to connect more deeply with their children, fostering a sense of understanding and emotional intelligence that benefits the entire family.“Exciting. This is a new adventure for me,” she said about becoming a best-selling author.“I've never put my name out there in something big like this. It's thrilling to think that my story could inspire and empower other mothers to build stronger relationships with their children.”As a Parent Coach, Phylicia Dunaway offers a unique approach to parenting that focuses on understanding the individual needs of each child. Her coaching program helps mothers tailor their parenting styles to meet the specific needs of their children, ensuring that each child feels loved, supported, and understood.“Parenting is not a one-size-fits-all approach,” she explains.“My coaching program helps mothers understand their children better and adapt their parenting style to parent the children they have, not the children they wish they had. It's about making sure that children are getting what they need to feel loved and supported in their own way.”Phylicia's mission is to inspire mothers to take action, even when circumstances aren't perfect. She believes that by following their dreams and trusting in their abilities, women can create positive change in their families and communities.“I want women to understand that they don't have to wait for the perfect time to do what they want,” Phylicia states.“Just do it, and everything will come together as it's supposed to. Follow your dreams, and don't let anyone bring you down. You know what you are capable of. Believe in yourself.”Phylicia's advice to women who want to become unstoppable is to stay true to their dreams and not seek validation from others.For more information about Phylicia Dunaway and her work as a Parent Coach, follow her on Facebook.

Phylicia Dunaway

.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.