Sir Shridath Ramphal Was One Of Guyana’S Architects, Says President Ali

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali paid tribute to Sir Shridath Ramphal as one of the architects of Guyana and an outstanding son of the country, the Caribbean region, and the Commonwealth, speaking at the funeral service of the late renowned Guyanese diplomat, held at Promenade Gardens, President Ali highlighted the crucial role Sir Ramphal played in his homeland.

“Few men embody the spirit of a global citizen, quite like Sir Shridath, his life and legacy stand as a testimony, not only to his brilliance and as a eagle, statesman and diplomat, but also to his undeniable dedication to the land of his birth Guyana,” president Ali said.

Sir Shridath was a towering figure in international diplomacy and one of the Caribbean's most respected elder statesmen, passed away peacefully on August 30, at the age of 95. His career spanned several decades, leaving a lasting impact on global diplomacy, Caribbean development , and the fight against institutional racism.

President Ali spoke about Sir Shridath's legal brilliance and diplomatic finesse, which helped develop various strategies that are still adopted today, including non-aggression, courting international solidarity, and seeking peaceful resolution of disputes.

Decades later, he continued to be a stalwart defender of the nation's territorial integrity, playing a key role in Guyana's legal team before the International Tribunal of the United Nations Law of the Sea Convention, where Guyana successfully asserted its maritime rights.

“He has been at the forefront of the presentation of Guyana's case, before the international court of justice, whenever he has been summoned to service in defense of this countries territorial integrity, he has never been found wanting,” president Ali said.“His words carried weight, not only because of his distinguished career, but also because they were grounded in a deep and abiding concern for the future of Guyana, Sir Shridath reminded us that democracy is fragile and must be protected at all cost.”

President Ali also mentioned that through his interactions with the late statesman, Sir Shridath expressed support to achieve the oneness of Guyana, reflecting the motto of“One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

President Ali read in part a note he received from Sir Shridath:

“I believe we are better placed today than ever before to fulfil what embodies us as a nation, that oneness, your youth must integrate this quest for all of us, all of us as Guyanese must help you in this noble endeavour, even my generation.”

President Ali stated:“Sir Shridath has earned his place among the greats in Guyana's history, and his service to Guyana and the world will never be forgotten.”

President Ali statement on the passing of Sir Shridath

In remembrance of the late Sir Shridath family, friends, heads of state, and prominent figures honour his profoundly impactful life and legacy.

Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, said: “Sir Shridath was at the vanguard of the consciousness of the nexus between the natural environment and development.”

Former Prime Minister of Jamaica P.J Patterson , recalled Sir Ramphal's outstanding sense of wisdom and humanity, stating:“No one has spoken more passionately and more persistently written or more assiduously toiled in the vineyard of oneness than this genial giant.”

“Truly deserved the title of Caribbean Man, it was Sir Shridath Ramphal” Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley , said in a message of condolence.“At the same time, if ever we needed a definition of the term Global Citizen, a look at the resume of Sir Shridath would be all we require. I can think of no other product of our region whose name was followed by more“letters” from more organisations and countries than Sir Shridath – all well deserved. Today, as we reflect on his passing, I am satisfied that the extent of his service to this region and the world for almost three-quarters of a century has irreversibly stamped his name in [the] annals of Caribbean history.”

