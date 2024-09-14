Kuwait SC Hammers Al-Nasr 5-1 In STC Premier League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait SC squad defeated Al-Nasr SC 5-1 in the second round of Zain (STC) at Al-Sadaqua Walsalam of Kazma SC in Adailiya neighborhood on Saturday.

Kuwait SC secured the victory by scoring five goals, with three in the first half and two in the second.

Kuwait SC raised its total to 12 points, securing the top spot in the league, while Al-Nasr SC finished in ninth place. (end)

