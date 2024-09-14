(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

上海, CHINA, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled at the intersection of 42nd Street, Broadway, and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, Times Square stands as the "Crossroads of the World," where wealth and culture converge. With tens of millions of annual visitors and over a billion pedestrian traffic, it remains the world's most sought-after commercial hub for premium brands to showcase their identities. Information disseminated here has repeatedly garnered attention from giants like BBC and Reuters, making it a genuine that "captures the world's attention." For many brands, appearing on Times Square's digital billboards, including NASDAQ's iconic screen, represents a pinnacle achievement and a dream come true.As the Mid-Autumn Festival approached, Bikang Veterinary Healthcare, China's leading pet medical equipment manufacturer, capitalized on its remarkable domestic performance and steady overseas expansion to grace the NASDAQ Giant Screen in Times Square. This milestone showcased the extraordinary charm of "Made in China" and "Chinese Services" to the world.Another“BYD”(an emerging Chinese EV carmaker) of the Pet Medical IndustryAt the forefront of China's pet medical industry, Bikang, fueled by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and comprehensive after-sales service system, ascended to the top of domestic pet Digital XRay sales rankings in 2023 (over 1000 install bases within a year), forging the BK Healthecare brand similar to the Chinese car maker "BYD", the automotive counterpart. Bikang has successfully led the niche market (Veterinary Digital X-Ray medical devices market) towards greener practices through technological innovation, product excellence, and strategic market positioning. Its Veterinary Digital X-Ray systems (DR), characterized by "low radiation" and top-quality components that ensure the machine extended longevity, have garnered immense popularity among veterinarians and entrepreneurs alike, securing Bikang's dominant position in the domestic market. From the latest market report, Bikang maintains its top market share (around 40%) in China veterinary DR market, from January to August 2024, reinforcing its booming growth trajectory.Global Footprint, Universal ServicesWhile deeply entrenched in the domestic market, Bikang Veterinary Healthcare Group has actively embraced globalization, extending its services to numerous countries and regions. Through collaboration and exchange with internationally renowned pet hospitals, Bikang's DR systems, renowned for their streamlined operation and powerful imaging capabilities, have received high recognition from veterinarians and pet owners worldwide, significantly enhancing clinical diagnosis accuracy. This underscores Bikang's commitment to safeguarding pet health and exemplifies the warmth and strength of "Chinese Services."A Promising Future, A Shared VisionBeneath the dazzling lights of the NASDAQ Giant Screen, Bikang Veterinary Healthcare not only extended Mid-Autumn greetings to global Chinese but also declared its boundless aspirations and unwavering confidence in the future. The company commits to continue customer-centric, intensifying investments in technological, talent development, and market expansion to a better service quality and efficiency.Bikang's appearance on the NASDAQ Giant Screen is not merely a testament to its past accomplishments but also a harbinger of limitless possibilities ahead. like to BYD's remarkable achievements in the EV sector, Bikang is embodying the rise and resurgence of "Chinese Power" in global Vet medical devices through concrete actions.

