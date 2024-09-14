عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Leclerc Takes Azerbaijan GP Pole Position

Leclerc Takes Azerbaijan GP Pole Position


9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix from the pole position after winning the qualifying session on Saturday, Azernews reports.

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Oscar Piastri finished second in qualifying and will start alongside him from the front row, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez had the third-fastest time in the qualifying session. Championship leader Max Verstappen was sixth.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris, who is currently second in the Drivers' Championship, was out of the qualifying in the first session and ended 17th in the qualifying standings.

Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Top 10:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:41.365

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.321

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.440

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.448

5. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.509

6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.658

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.924

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +1.004

9. Franco Colapinto (Williams) +1.165

10. Alex Albon (Williams) +1.494

MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673883


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search