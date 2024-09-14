Leclerc Takes Azerbaijan GP Pole Position
Date
9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Formula 1
Bahrain Grand Prix from the pole position after winning the
qualifying session on Saturday, Azernews
reports.
Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Oscar Piastri finished second in
qualifying and will start alongside him from the front row, while
Red Bull's Sergio Perez had the third-fastest time in the
qualifying session. Championship leader Max Verstappen was
sixth.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris, who is currently second in the Drivers'
Championship, was out of the qualifying in the first session and
ended 17th in the qualifying standings.
Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Top 10:
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:41.365
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.321
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.440
4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.448
5. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.509
6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.658
7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.924
8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +1.004
9. Franco Colapinto (Williams) +1.165
10. Alex Albon (Williams) +1.494
