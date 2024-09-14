Stoltenberg: Dialogue With Russia Needed To End War

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Outgoing Secretary General told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) in an interview published on Saturday that the war in Ukraine cannot end without talks with Russia "at some point", Azernews reports.

"To end this war there will have to be a dialogue with Russia at some point. But it has to see Ukraine in a strong position," Stoltenberg insisted.

Stoltenberg also stressed that this would have possibly dissuaded Russia from invading the country, but that it is "impossible to say" if that would have been the case.

"For a long time, the US did not want to supply Ukraine with anti-tank missiles so as not to provoke Russia. In the end, they did supply some, but we could all have done more. Now we are arming Ukraine in a war, back then we could have equipped Ukraine to prevent a war," Stoltenberg said.