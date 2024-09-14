Fears That Terror May Come To End: PO Responds To Putin's Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vladimir Putin's latest statements show his fear that terror may come to an end, which will be facilitated by authorizing long-range strikes against Russia.

The head of the Presidential Office (PO), Andriy Yermak, expressed this opinion in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“The loud horror stories of the only show its fear that terror may come to an end. We need strong decisions. Terror can be stopped by destroying the military facilities from which it originates. Russian terror begins at weapons depots, airfields and military bases on the territory of the Russian Federation. If Russia is not ready to stop the terror voluntarily, they must be forced to do so by force. They are making any threats out of fear of losing the ability to kill people,” emphasized Yermak.

He emphasized that authorizing strikes deep into Russia would speed up the solution to the problem of Russian terror and prevent it from spreading to other countries of the world, which is what Putin is so eager to do.

Zelensky to partners: So far, only Belarus has shot down Russian drones

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, Putin said that any move by the West that would allow Kyiv to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia would mean that NATO and European countries are“at war” with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs permission from four countries to use long-range weapons against military targets in Russia: The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Photo: PO