In the Kursk region, Ukrainian paratroopers defeated an airborne troop unit and destroyed five airborne combat vehicles, a tank and an armored personnel carrier of the Russians.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the command of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine and published a video.

“The of the aggressor state are making desperate attempts to oust units and military units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the Kursk region . Thus, yesterday, the enemy threw 14 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks, eleven armored personnel carriers and one armored personnel carrier from one of the military units of the Russian Airborne Forces, at the positions of Ukrainian paratroopers,” the statement reads.

The command noted that the attempt to break through the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was a failure.

“In a heavy battle that lasted several hours, the Ukrainian paratroopers proved that they are better at military affairs, having mastered the science of winning with flying colors. As a result, five armored personnel carriers, a tank and an armored personnel carrier of the enemy, as well as several dozen 200th Russians remained on the battlefield,” the Air Assault Troops said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group Vadym Mysnyk, at the beginning of the Kursk operation , the Russians held about 11,000 troops in this area. Now, according to various estimates, it is between 30,000 and 45,000.

Photo: screenshot from the video