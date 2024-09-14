China Renews Demands To Washington To Cancel Additional Customs Duties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- China again demanded on Saturday that the United States cancel all additional duties on some Chinese products and immediately correct its mistakes.

In a statement by China's of Commerce posted on its website in response to the decision by the US Trade Representative's Office to increase tariffs on a range from 25 percent to 100 percent on Chinese goods, mainly electric cars and batteries.

China has lodged several formal protests against the US sanctioned tariffs under section (301) of the Trade Act of 1974, calling them "exemplary act of unilateralism and trade protectionism", said the statement.

The statement went on, saying that section 301 tariffs undermine international trading systems, and the stability of global supply chains, as they do not contribute to solving the problems facing Washington in trade deficits and industrial competitiveness.

The statement continued, saying imported goods prices will rise, so that American consumers and companies will have to pay additional amounts as costs pass to them.

The statement stressed by saying that China will take necessary measures to resolutely defend the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The statement noted that the US Trade Representative's Office conducted a public opinion review poll on the increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, and the majority of opinions were against them or were calling for exemptions, showing that these customs duties were not popular among the American public. (end)

