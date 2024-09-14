The 3Rd International Summit For Mayors Of Rural Tourism Villages & The Forum Of Best Tourism Villages Is Coming To Huangling, Wuyuan

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Wuyuan , China – To communicate and exchange, and disseminate the experiences and good practices of rural development in world-renowned villages, and to identify good examples for the improvement and advancement of rural tourism worldwide, the 3rd International Summit for Mayors of Rural Tourism Villages & the Forum of Best Tourism Villages will be held on September 22 in Huangling Ancient Village, Wuyuan, Jiangxi Province, themed“Exploring World-Renowned Tourist Villages: communication and collaboration”.







Representatives from the United Nations Tourism , the China Tourism Scenic Area Association, and eighteen“Best Tourism Villages” recognized by UN Tourism from ten countries across three continents will attend the Summit to discuss and exchange experiences and good practices of high-quality rural tourism development. The UN Tourism launched the programmes of 'Best Tourism Village' in 2021 to honor outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations that feature distinctive cultural and natural resources. So far, 129 villages worldwide have been recognized as the Best Tourism Villages, out of which eight are China's villages, including Huangling Village. The Summit takes a dual-pronged mission: providing an opportunity for in-depth exchange on highlighting tourism as being effectively embraced as a force for sustainable growth and for preserving unique cultural and natural heritage in rural areas worldwide, and offering an international platform for network and collaboration on rural tourism development, marketing and management amongst world-renowned rural tourism destinations.













The 3rd International Summit for Mayors of Rural Tourism Villages features with more participants from various cultural and geographic background. So far, ten overseas Best Tourism Villages that have registered in the Summit, including San Ginesio (Italy), Rupit (Spain), Miyama (Japan), Andermatt (Switzerland), Dongbaek and Sehwa (South Korea), Le Morne Village (Mauritius), THAI HAI (Vietnam), Lephis Ecotourism (Ethiopia), and Sidi Kaouki (Morocco), while eight Chinese Best Tourism Villages will attend the Summit. Overseas journalists from CGTN, CRI Online, Beijing Broadcasting and Television Station International Channel, People's Daily, China Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and various international communication centers from Yunnan, Shandong, and Jiangxi, as well as internet influencers from home and abroad, will also participate in this rural event.

In addition, the 3rd International Summit is characterized with diversified content and formats. World-leading tourism experts will deliver keynote speeches. Participants will not only have an in-depth on-site experience in Huangling Village but also have the opportunity to exchange experiences among international village leaders. Additionally, the fieldtrip of the selected tourist villages provide attendees with an engagaed learning experience from outstanding examples of rural tourism development. Seven Chinese tourist villages that have tradition and reached various achievements of rural tourism development, including Jingdezhen, Xidi Village, Hongcun, and Jiangwan Ancient Town, will share grounded insights into rural tourism development and management in local tourism.



















Since the first International Summit for Mayors of Rural Tourism Villages was held in Huangling Village, Wuyuan, Jiangxi Province, in October 2018, the Summit has continuously promoted interaction and communication among the domestic and international rural tourism destinations over the past six years. It has facilitated mutual communication, promotion, market collaboration, and visitor guidance among international tourist villages, playing an important role in promoting practical cooperation and high-quality development.