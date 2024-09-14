4Th Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 Day 1 Results

(MENAFN- IANS) Gwalior, Sep 14 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonipat, HAR Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC, and Madhya Pradesh Women Hockey Academy registered victories in their respective games on the opening day of the Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1), being held in Madhya Pradesh.

In the opening game, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat outclassed Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 11-1. Diskha (4', 12'), Manjinder (24', 39', 41', 53'), Jyoti (29', 52'), and Ritika (40', 43', 56') netted goals for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, while for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Rekha (58') scored the consolation goal.

The second game of the day saw HAR Hockey Academy thrash Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 22-0. HAR Hockey Academy Captain Shashi Khasa (5', 6', 17', 27', 44') led the team from the front and netted five goals, while Durga (9', 54'), Pooja Malik (12', 16', 25', 32', 39', 53'), Supriya (13'), Kirty (15'), Kirti (21'), Saavi (34'), Bhteri (36'), Seema (44', 56'), and Diksha (48', 49') also contributed in their team's victory.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC outplayed Citizen Hockey XI 15-0 in the third game of the day. Captain Komal Gurjar (15', 26', 27', 28', 45') opened the scoring for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC, while Doli Bhoi (21', 51'), Chetna Rani Das (32', 54', 55'), Jyoti Xaxa (39'), Sheetal Yadav (47', 50', 58'), and Amisha Ekka (49') added to the tally.

In the last match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Women Hockey Academy defeated SAI Bal 4-2. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (5', 28,) netted a brace, while Swati (46') and Parneet Kaur (49') scored a goal each for Madhya Pradesh Women Hockey Academy. On the other hand, Sanika Mane (58') and Shanti Horo (60') found the back of the net for SAI Bal.