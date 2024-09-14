Iran Launches Research Satellite Into Orbit - TV

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Iran Saturday announced the successful launching of its Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit from the Russian space station, according to Iran TV.

Chamran-1 was launched aboard the Qaem-100 satellite carrier, it said, explaining that its primary mission is to test hardware and software systems for orbital maneuver validation.

The satellite also has secondary tasks, involving assessing the performance of cold propulsion subsystems in space systems and navigation and attitude control subsystems, it added. (end)

mw









MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673438