عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/14/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for Saturday include Palmeiras vs XV de Jaú in the Paulista Sub-20 and Real Sociedad vs real madrid in La Liga.

Additionally, Botafogo will face Corinthians in the Brasileirão Série A , promising thrilling action in each league.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the German Bundesliga, Premier League, Brasileirão Série C, MLS, among others.

Game Times and Where to Watch Live
German Bundesliga


  • 10:30 AM - Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - CazéTV and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Stuttgart - Canal GOAT and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Freiburg vs Bochum - OneFootball


Premier League

  • 8:30 AM - Southampton vs Manchester United - ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Manchester City vs Brentford - ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Brighton vs Ipswich Town - ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Fulham vs West Ham - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Aston Villa vs Everton - ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Disney+

LaLiga

  • 9:00 AM - Mallorca vs Villarreal - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Sevilla vs Getafe - ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - ESPN and Disney+

Brasileirão Série A

  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Vitória - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Fortaleza - CazéTV
  • 9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere

Frequently Asked Questions
Where can I watch the Real Madrid game live today in LaLiga?

  • The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.

What time is the Botafogo game today in the Brasileirão?

  • The Botafogo vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Saturday, September 14.

Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
ESPN

  • 8:30 AM - Southampton vs Manchester United - Premier League
  • 11:00 AM - Manchester City vs Brentford - Premier League
  • 1:30 PM - Aston Villa vs Everton - Premier League
  • 4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - LaLiga

Premiere

  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Vitória - Brasileirão
  • 9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Disney+

  • 8:30 AM - Southampton vs Manchester United - Premier League
  • 9:00 AM - Mallorca vs Villarreal - LaLiga
  • 11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
  • 4:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Premier League

Saturday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules

MENAFN14092024007421016031ID1108673179


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search