Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for Saturday include Palmeiras vs XV de Jaú in the Paulista Sub-20 and Real Sociedad vs in La Liga.



Additionally, Botafogo will face Corinthians in the Brasileirão Série A , promising thrilling action in each league.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the German Bundesliga, Premier League, Brasileirão Série C, MLS, among others.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live

German Bundesliga







10:30 AM - Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - CazéTV and OneFootball



10:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Stuttgart - Canal GOAT and OneFootball



10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - OneFootball



10:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin - OneFootball

10:30 AM - Freiburg vs Bochum - OneFootball







8:30 AM - Southampton vs Manchester United - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Manchester City vs Brentford - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Brighton vs Ipswich Town - ESPN 2 and Disney+



11:00 AM - Fulham vs West Ham - ESPN 4 and Disney+



11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Disney+



1:30 PM - Aston Villa vs Everton - ESPN and Disney+

4:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Disney+







9:00 AM - Mallorca vs Villarreal - ESPN 4 and Disney+



1:30 PM - Sevilla vs Getafe - ESPN 2 and Disney+

4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - ESPN and Disney+







4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Vitória - Premiere



6:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Fortaleza - CazéTV

9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere





The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.





The Botafogo vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Saturday, September 14.







