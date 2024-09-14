Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
9/14/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for Saturday include Palmeiras vs XV de Jaú in the Paulista Sub-20 and Real Sociedad vs real madrid in La Liga.
Additionally, Botafogo will face Corinthians in the Brasileirão Série A , promising thrilling action in each league.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the German Bundesliga, Premier League, Brasileirão Série C, MLS, among others.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live
German Bundesliga
10:30 AM - Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - CazéTV and OneFootball
10:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Stuttgart - Canal GOAT and OneFootball
10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - OneFootball
10:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin - OneFootball
10:30 AM - Freiburg vs Bochum - OneFootball
Premier League
8:30 AM - Southampton vs Manchester United - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Manchester City vs Brentford - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Brighton vs Ipswich Town - ESPN 2 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Fulham vs West Ham - ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Disney+
1:30 PM - Aston Villa vs Everton - ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Disney+
LaLiga
9:00 AM - Mallorca vs Villarreal - ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:30 PM - Sevilla vs Getafe - ESPN 2 and Disney+
4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - ESPN and Disney+
Brasileirão Série A
4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Vitória - Premiere
6:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Fortaleza - CazéTV
9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere
Frequently Asked Questions
Where can I watch the Real Madrid game live today in LaLiga?
The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.
What time is the Botafogo game today in the Brasileirão?
The Botafogo vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Saturday, September 14.
Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
ESPN
8:30 AM - Southampton vs Manchester United - Premier League
11:00 AM - Manchester City vs Brentford - Premier League
1:30 PM - Aston Villa vs Everton - Premier League
4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - LaLiga
Premiere
4:00 PM - Atlético-GO vs Vitória - Brasileirão
9:00 PM - Botafogo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Disney+
8:30 AM - Southampton vs Manchester United - Premier League
9:00 AM - Mallorca vs Villarreal - LaLiga
11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
4:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Premier League
