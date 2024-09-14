Rawinsonde Market Size | Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Rawinsonde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Rawinsonde Market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Rawinsonde Market?



The global rawinsonde market size reached US$ 140.7 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 252.2 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.



What are Rawinsonde?



A rawinsonde is a meteorological device used to gather atmospheric data at different altitudes. It includes sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, and air pressure, housed in a compact unit carried by a weather balloon. As the balloon rises through the atmosphere, the rawinsonde sends continuous data via radio signals to ground stations. This information is essential for tasks such as weather prediction, climate analysis, and aviation, offering detailed insights into the vertical characteristics of the atmosphere.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Rawinsonde industry?



The rawinsonde market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The rawinsonde market focuses on radiosondes used to gather atmospheric data such as temperature, humidity, and pressure in the upper air. These instruments are essential for weather forecasting, climate studies, and aviation, providing critical meteorological information. Market growth is propelled by advancements in sensor technology, enhancing measurement accuracy and reliability. Increasing applications in meteorological agencies, research institutions, and commercial aviation further drive market expansion. As demand rises for precise weather predictions and climate monitoring, the rawinsonde market continues to evolve with improved data analysis and integration capabilities. Hence, all these factors contribute to rawinsonde market.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Type:



GPS Rawinsonde

Non-GPS Rawinsonde



By Application:



Weather Forecasting

Climate Research

Aviation and Aerospace

Environmental Monitoring

Research and Development



By Component:



Radiosondes

Balloons

Instrumentation

Data Transmission Systems



By End-User:



Meteorological Agencies

Research Institutes

Aviation Industry

Military and Defense

Agriculture and Farming



By Distribution Channel:



Direct Sales

Online Sales

Distributors



By Frequency of Launch:



Regular Launch

Specialized Research Launch



By Data Transmission:



Real-time Transmission

Delayed Transmission



By Data Visualization and Analysis



Software Solutions

Data Processing Tools



By Vertical:



Public Sector

Private Sector



By Budget Allocation:



Government-funded Programs

Privately-funded Initiatives



Segmentation By Region



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Vaisala

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Meteomodem

Météo-France

Radiosonde Technologies, Inc.

InterMet Systems

Geonor, Inc.

GRAW Radiosondes GmbH & Co. KG

Sippican, Inc. (A Lockheed Martin Company)

CNR-IMAA (National Research Council of Italy - Institute for Environmental Monitoring and



Full Report:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:



Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.



Contact Us:



Reports and Insights Business Research Pvt. Ltd.

1820 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY, 11230, United States

Contact No: +1-(347)-748-1518

Email: ...

Website:

Follow us on LinkedIn:

Follow us on twitter:



MENAFN14092024004629010566ID1108673107