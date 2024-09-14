Rawinsonde Market Size | Industry Report 2024-2032
(MENAFN- Meridian market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Rawinsonde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Rawinsonde Market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Rawinsonde Market?
The global rawinsonde market size reached US$ 140.7 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 252.2 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.
What are Rawinsonde?
A rawinsonde is a meteorological device used to gather atmospheric data at different altitudes. It includes sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, and air pressure, housed in a compact unit carried by a weather balloon. As the balloon rises through the atmosphere, the rawinsonde sends continuous data via radio signals to ground stations. This information is essential for tasks such as weather prediction, climate analysis, and aviation, offering detailed insights into the vertical characteristics of the atmosphere.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Rawinsonde industry?
The rawinsonde market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The rawinsonde market focuses on radiosondes used to gather atmospheric data such as temperature, humidity, and pressure in the upper air. These instruments are essential for weather forecasting, climate studies, and aviation, providing critical meteorological information. Market growth is propelled by advancements in sensor technology, enhancing measurement accuracy and reliability. Increasing applications in meteorological agencies, research institutions, and commercial aviation further drive market expansion. As demand rises for precise weather predictions and climate monitoring, the rawinsonde market continues to evolve with improved data analysis and integration capabilities. Hence, all these factors contribute to rawinsonde market.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Type:
GPS Rawinsonde
Non-GPS Rawinsonde
By Application:
Weather Forecasting
Climate Research
Aviation and Aerospace
Environmental Monitoring
Research and Development
By Component:
Radiosondes
Balloons
Instrumentation
Data Transmission Systems
By End-User:
Meteorological Agencies
Research Institutes
Aviation Industry
Military and Defense
Agriculture and Farming
By Distribution Channel:
Direct Sales
Online Sales
Distributors
By Frequency of Launch:
Regular Launch
Specialized Research Launch
By Data Transmission:
Real-time Transmission
Delayed Transmission
By Data Visualization and Analysis
Software Solutions
Data Processing Tools
By Vertical:
Public Sector
Private Sector
By Budget Allocation:
Government-funded Programs
Privately-funded Initiatives
Segmentation By Region
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Vaisala
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Meteomodem
Météo-France
Radiosonde Technologies, Inc.
InterMet Systems
Geonor, Inc.
GRAW Radiosondes GmbH & Co. KG
Sippican, Inc. (A Lockheed Martin Company)
CNR-IMAA (National Research Council of Italy - Institute for Environmental Monitoring and
