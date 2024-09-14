Pet Food Ingredient Market Size Is Surpassing USD 86.29 Billion By 2033, Growing At Projected 8.50% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The demand for pet food is driven by the rise in the number of people who own dogs, cats, and other companion animals. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest global pet food ingredient market, with a 36.48% revenue share in 2023. Newark, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food ingredient market was valued at USD 38.17 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2024 to 2033, reaching USD 86.29 billion by 2033. The growing popularity of pets and heightened public awareness of their and well-being are expected to drive the increasing demand for pet food ingredients.

The pet food ingredient market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising pet ownership and increasing focus on pet health and nutrition. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the quality and nutritional value of pet food, leading to a higher demand for premium ingredients like proteins, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics.

As of recent estimates, the global pet food ingredient market is projected to reach over $40 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5-6%. Key trends include the shift towards organic, natural, and grain-free ingredients, as well as the rising popularity of tailored nutrition solutions for pets with specific dietary needs.

Increased investments in research and development by manufacturers, as well as the growing awareness of ingredient sourcing and sustainability, are further contributing to the market's expansion. With pet owners prioritizing the well-being of their pets, the demand for high-quality pet food ingredients is expected to continue rising.

Leading companies in the industry include Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Wellness Pet Company Inc.), General Mills Inc., Mars Incorporated, PLB International, The J. M. Smucker Company, ADM, Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.), Heristo Aktiengesellschaft, Nestle (Purina), Schell & Kampeter Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods).

Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2023 USD 38.17 Billion Market size value in 2033 USD 86.29 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 8.50% Historical data 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast 2024-2033 Region The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Segments Ingredients and Type

Drivers:



. Increasing Pet Ownership: The rise in pet ownership globally driving higher demand for pet food and, consequently, for pet food ingredients.

. Growing Awareness of Pet Health: Increased awareness about pet nutrition and health leading to higher demand for high-quality, nutritious pet food ingredients.

. Innovation in Pet Food Products: Advances in pet food formulations and ingredient innovation catering to specific health needs and dietary requirements of pets.



Restraints:



. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Volatility in the prices of key ingredients such as meat and grains affecting the overall cost of pet food production.

. Regulatory Challenges: Stringent regulations regarding pet food safety and ingredient quality potentially impacting market dynamics and ingredient sourcing.

. Supply Chain Disruptions: Issues related to supply chain management, including transportation and logistics disruptions, affecting ingredient availability and costs.



Opportunities:



. Growth in Premium Pet Food Segment: Increasing consumer preference for premium and organic pet food products creating opportunities for specialized ingredients.

. Emergence of Functional Ingredients: Rising demand for functional ingredients that provide health benefits such as joint support, digestion, and skin health.

. Expansion into Emerging Markets: Opportunities for growth in developing regions with rising disposable incomes and increasing pet ownership rates.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



. North America: Leading the market due to high pet ownership rates, significant investment in pet health, and a well-established pet food industry.

. Europe: Strong growth driven by increasing focus on pet nutrition, regulatory standards, and the rising popularity of premium pet food products.

. Asia-Pacific: Rapid expansion due to growing pet populations, rising incomes, and increasing awareness of pet health and nutrition.

. Latin America: Moderate growth with opportunities driven by improving economic conditions, increased pet ownership, and expanding retail channels.

. Middle East and Africa: Emerging growth with potential driven by rising pet ownership, improving infrastructure, and increased focus on pet health and wellness.



