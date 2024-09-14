Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Confederation Of Women Entrepreneur Excellence Awards At Bharat Mandapam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Confederation of Women Entrepreneur Excellence (COWE) Awards ceremony was successfully held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event recognized and celebrated the achievements of several prominent women entrepreneurs who have made extraordinary contributions to society through their enterprises.



The event was graced by Chief Guest Shri Arjun Megwal, for Law and Justice, of India, and Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, as the Guest of Honor. The program was organized by Lalita Aluri, National President of COWE India, along with Meetu Puri, National Joint Secretary, and Ria Raheja, President of COWE Uttar Pradesh.



In his address to the press, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of changing societal perceptions about women's strength. He remarked,“Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” Dr. Marwah's words struck a chord with the audience, underscoring the need for a shift in mindset regarding women's role in society.



The ceremony celebrated the inspiring journeys of women entrepreneurs, each one making a significant difference in their respective fields. Their contributions not only drive economic growth but also empower the next generation of women leaders.



The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) continues to play a crucial role in creating opportunities, providing mentorship, and encouraging innovation among women business owners across India.



