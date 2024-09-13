Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Eyeing Market Potential With Unique Delivery Platform, GLP-1 Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) recently released its fiscal report for the third quarter of the 2024 year (“Q3, 2024”).“Of note was growth in cash and marketable securities from $1.5 million during the same period in the 2023 financial year to $8.5 million as of May 31, 2024. The company reduced certain expenditures and experienced other savings,” reads a recent article.“Most importantly, however, were the program updates for initiatives it embarked on for 2024. A highlight of its projects has been its glucagon-like peptide-1 ('GLP-1') agonist research program. GLP-1, a class of drugs, has demonstrated an ability to significantly address diabetes and obesity. What Lexaria's unique drug delivery platform offers is the added ability to greatly improve the otherwise poor oral bioavailability of GLP-1 drugs, making it possible for simple oral application versus traditional injection, an opportunity of huge implication in the marketplace.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

