'Moonlight Lonesome': Sharon Louise's Tale Of Love And Redemption Now Out

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The recognized author, Sharon Louise has published his latest release,“Moonlight Lonesome” In her work, Sharon integrates the themes of persistence and romance. The author's notable work has garnered significant popularity and is emphasized in the narrative, which brilliantly demonstrates her profound comprehension of human emotions and unique storytelling abilities.



The author in this skillfully captured the evening in which Daniel was enthusiastic about arranging a memorable afternoon for Alexandria. He had arranged a table with white linen, candles, and flowers stunningly. Daniel's efforts were motivated by his affection for Alexandria and his aspiration that this diligently choreographed moment would demonstrate to her the extent of his affection, thereby prompting a favorable response to his proposal.



Daniel's heart is mirrored by the candle's dimming when Alexandria's self-absorption and lack of genuine interest in Daniel are revealed in their conversation. Alexandria remains distant, preoccupied with her social status and fashion, despite his genuine attempts to connect.



This book,“Moonlight Lonesome” by Sharon Louise delves into the intricacies of human emotions, relationships, and the pursuit of authenticity, as well as the development of enduring love in the presence of societal pressures and duplicity.



About the Author

Novelist Sharon Louise, known for her romanticism and persistence, captivates readers with her bestselling novel "Moonlight Lonesome." Raised in Garden City, Kansas, and educated in sociology and theology, she now lives in Evergreen, Colorado. A devout Christian, she is a mother of three and grandmother of fifteen. Her varied career includes ministry and sales, but she now focuses on writing, drawing from her life experiences and beliefs in love, gratitude, and personal growth. She began her profession as a nurse's aide in high school. Sharon Louise continued her studies at Riverside Community College, where she earned an AAS (Associate in Applied Science) degree in registered nursing. At the age of fifty, she chose to return to college and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English Literature from California State University San Bernadino.



Visit for more details:

Sharon Louise Perry

Authors Book Publishing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.