CENTCOM Confirms Killing Of 14 ISIS Operatives In Western Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) - US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq that resulted in the death of 14 operatives on 29 August, the CENTCOM announced Friday.

In a press statement, the CENTCOM pointed out that this operation targeted ISIS leaders and served to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond.

"As part of the on-going post-raid assessment, CENTCOM can confirm that four ISIS leaders were killed including: Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, responsible for all operations in Iraq, Abu Hammam, responsible for overseeing all operations in Western Iraq, Abu-'Ali al-Tunisi, responsible for overseeing technical development, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi, responsible for overseeing military operations in Western Iraq," reads the statement.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command, vowed that "CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS, who continues to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and regional stability". (end)

