Comoros Pres. Injured In A Knife Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sep 13 (KUNA) -- Comoros President Azali Assoumani was slightly in a knife attack during a funeral on Friday, and the attacker has been arrested, according to the spokesperson.

Government spokeswoman Fatima Ahamadael said the attack occurred in Salimani, Itsandra, near the capital. She added that President Azali Assoumani suffered minor wounds and is not in danger, having already returned home.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the attacker's identity has not been publicly confirmed but multiple reports suggest he is a young military officer. (end)

