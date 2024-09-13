Brazil’S Investment Grade Rating Still A Distant Goal, Says Fitch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's journey to regain its investment-grade credit rating remains a long-term challenge, according to Fitch Ratings.



The country needs to meet several key milestones before it can expect an upgrade from its current BB rating, which sits two notches below grade.



Shelly Shetty, Fitch 's managing director for Asia and Americas Sovereigns, outlined the main hurdles Brazil faces.



The must achieve its fiscal targets, stabilize sovereign debt around current levels, and build fiscal credibility.



While recent initiatives like the new fiscal framework and tax reform are positive steps, they're not enough to prompt an immediate rating change.







Fitch upgraded Brazil to BB with a stable outlook in July 2023. This followed similar positive moves by S&P Global Ratings and Moody's. However, Shetty emphasized that further upgrades aren't likely in the near term.



The Lula administration faces growing scrutiny over its fiscal commitment. Investors worry about the president's willingness to cut spending to meet budget goals.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad remains optimistic about regaining investment grade status, lost nearly a decade ago. Brazil's large, diverse economy and flexible exchange rate are strengths that could help weather external shocks.



However, weak economic growth prospects, high fiscal deficits, and a heavy debt burden continue to weigh on the country's rating.



Fitch projects Brazil 's debt will exceed 80% of GDP in the next two years, potentially reaching 86% thereafter. This trajectory remains a significant concern for rating agencies.



While Brazil's economic fundamentals show some positive signs, the path to investment-grade status requires sustained fiscal discipline and economic reforms.



The government's ability to balance growth initiatives with responsible fiscal management will be crucial in the coming years.

