The Rise Of Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Highlights The Need For Standardized Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-growing world of aesthetic medicine, non-surgical cosmetic procedures like injectables, lasers, and skin rejuvenation treatments are seeing an unprecedented rise in demand. However, despite the popularity of these treatments, there is currently no standardized requirement for education or training in this field-leading to inconsistent levels of expertise and patient outcomes. Christina Nalbone, MSN, FNP, CANS, a leading expert in aesthetic medicine, is advocating for a more rigorous and standardized approach to education in the industry.



"Anyone can take a 4-hour weekend course and start offering these treatments, which presents significant safety concerns," said Nalbone. "In contrast, others may invest in a year-long residency or intensive clinical training. The difference in education is staggering, yet patients often aren't aware of these discrepancies when seeking care."



With a background in both patient care and provider training, Nalbone is launching a series of medical aesthetics education courses designed to raise the bar for safety, competency, and professionalism in the field. Her courses will focus on bridging the gap between quick certifications and thorough, in-depth training that ensures providers are fully equipped to offer safe and effective care.



“As more people turn to non-surgical cosmetic options, it's critical that we, as an industry, hold ourselves to the highest standards,” Nalbone added.“Patients deserve to know that the provider they are trusting with their appearance is well-trained and qualified, not just certified through a short program.”



Nalbone's courses will emphasize patient safety, proper use of products and techniques, and an understanding of the facial anatomy-all areas that are often under-emphasized in shorter programs. By creating a pathway for providers to receive comprehensive, evidence-based training, Nalbone hopes to improve patient outcomes and raise awareness of the need for a standardized approach in medical aesthetics.



For more information on Christina Nalbone's courses and her efforts to improve safety and education in cosmetic dermatology, visit christinanalbone



About Christina Nalbone

Christina Nalbone, MSN, FNP, CANS, is a Nurse Practitioner and Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist with extensive experience in non-surgical cosmetic treatments. She is passionate about patient safety and empowering providers through high-quality, comprehensive education in aesthetic medicine.

