Unisys To Participate In The Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

Unisys (NYSE: UIS ) will participate in the Deutsche Leveraged Finance on September 24 and September 25, 2024. The company will be represented by CFO Debra McCann, who will present on September 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET, and will be available to host one-on-one and small group meetings on both days.

Investors interested in arranging meetings with Unisys executives should contact the respective conference representatives.

The live webcast, as well as the replay of the presentation, will be accessible from the Unisys Investor Website at .

