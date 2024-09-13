Cancan Diagnostics Partners With Vet Planet Ltd. To Distribute Innovative Canine Cancer Diagnostics Tools

(MENAFN- Pressat) Cancan Diagnostics is excited to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Vet Planet Ltd., a leading provider of veterinary products and services based in Poland. This collaboration will make Cancan's revolutionary diagnostic tools for canine cancer available across Mainland Europe, APAC, Middle East and South America, reaching a total of 47 territories.

Cancan Diagnostics, committed to advancing canine health, has developed the cutting-edge diagnostic solution, K9-LiquiDXTM . This groundbreaking tool is the world's first test designed specifically for minimal residual disease testing in dogs, offering unparalleled early relapse detection and support for monitoring canine cancer.

The partnership with Vet Planet Ltd. is a significant milestone in Cancan's global expansion, ensuring that veterinarians worldwide have access to innovative tools that enhance the overall experience for pets and their owners, while improving the accuracy and speed of cancer diagnosis in dogs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vet Planet Ltd., a respected name in the European veterinary market," said Dr. Maciej Parys, CEO and Founder of Cancan Diagnostics. "Their extensive distribution network and dedication to veterinary excellence align perfectly with our mission to improve canine cancer care through advanced diagnostics. Together, we can make a substantial impact on the detection and management of cancer in dogs worldwide."

Vet Planet Ltd., known for its exceptional service and commitment to the veterinary community, will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Cancan Diagnostics' innovative products reach veterinarians across 47 territories. This partnership reflects a shared vision of enhancing pet health through advanced, reliable, and accessible diagnostic solutions.

“Vet Planet Ltd. brand, Vet Expert, incorporates the term Based on evidence in its logo. This statement reflects the approach of developing innovative products and solutions, which are not only effective but also first in their class. Partnership with Cancan Diagnostics perfectly aligns with our mission of caring for animal health and welfare. The cooperation will certainly enrich our offer with a cutting-edge diagnostic solution, which will be distributed by Vet Planet Ltd. under the name of Vet Expert K9-LiquiDX Canine Cancer Check.” said Lukasz Deneka, DVM, Category Development Manager of Diagnostics Diagnostics and Vet Planet Ltd. are excited to collaborate closely to empower veterinarians with the tools they need to make a real difference in the lives of dogs affected by cancer.

For more information about Cancan Diagnostics and its innovative solutions, please visit cancandiagnostics .

About Cancan Diagnostics

Cancan Diagnostics is a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, specializing in innovative solutions for the diagnosis and monitoring of canine cancer. With a focus on improving pet health outcomes, Cancan's products empower veterinarians with the latest technology to diagnose and manage cancer in dogs more effectively.

About Vet Planet Ltd.

Vet Planet Ltd. was established in 2008. The Company mission is to support pet parents and veterinarians in their everyday decisions regarding care and treatment so that every animal could look, feel and live the best. Vet Planet Ltd. are known and valued in over 45 countries around the world and this number is constantly growing. Company has been listed among the TOP 5 most innovative companies in the PET Industry (GlobalPETS Forum 2024).

