Iranian President Pezeshkian Calls For Muslim Unity, Says Discord Only Benefits Enemies

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Basra- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for unity among Muslim nations, noting that the benefits of enemies lie in discord among Muslims.

“If we stand together, our capacity for economic, scientific, and cultural progress will increase significantly and this is why our unity is undesirable to our enemies, and their benefit lies in our discord and division,” he said on Friday while addressing a host of cultural, religious, and academic elites in Basra, Iraq.

“Therefore, any message or voice that causes division among Muslims is a satanic message,” he added.

“We must all join hands to restore the past glory and dignity of Muslims,” said Pezeshkian who started his official three-day visit to the neighboring country on Wednesday.

“If we truly act as brothers, can Israel massacre Muslims every day?” he asked, referring to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza where the regime's attacks have killed at least 41,118 Palestinians and injured more than 95,000 others since October last year.

Europeans fought each other fiercely for over 100 years, but today they have managed to reduce border restrictions, connect their roads, and establish a common currency while maintaining national sovereignty, bringing them closer together, he said.“Why can't we Muslims, in the same way, facilitate interactions and exchanges among the people of our Muslim countries, who are truly brothers, while preserving national sovereignty?”

Iran seeks to engage in brotherly and sincere relations with its neighbors and Islamic countries, he highlighted.

The remarks come as Muslims observe“Islamic Unity Week” this year, amid the ongoing plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Shia Muslims believe the 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on September 21 this year, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Meanwhile, Sunni Muslims celebrate his birthday on the 12th day of the month, which is September 12 this year. The period between these dates is annually celebrated as Unity Week.

The late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, established this occasion as Islamic Unity Week in the 1980s.

Before the President's speech at the ceremony, two prominent figures from the Basra tribes presented him with an Arabic cloak as a gift.