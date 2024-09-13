Racism And Islamophobia On Rise As France Undermines Democracy
9/13/2024 3:12:20 PM
Fatima Latifova
France is a country known for its special discrimination against
Black people, Muslims, and even tourists who cannot speak French.
This "hospitality" that has become an object of mockery on social
networks and in TV shows is well known to almost everyone who has
visited France.
Naturally, this practice continues against Azerbaijanis as well.
The disrespect and rudeness shown by French TV channels towards
Azerbaijani athletes during this year's olympics in France is the
most "beautiful" manifestation of French racism and discrimination.
For instance, during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the
presenters of the France-2 channel expressed their sadness and
regrets regarding the alleged "occupation of Armenia by Azerbaijan"
while introducing Armenian athletes.
