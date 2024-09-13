Racism And Islamophobia On Rise As France Undermines Democracy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

France is a country known for its special discrimination against Black people, Muslims, and even tourists who cannot speak French. This "hospitality" that has become an object of mockery on social networks and in TV shows is well known to almost everyone who has visited France.

Naturally, this practice continues against Azerbaijanis as well. The disrespect and rudeness shown by French TV channels towards Azerbaijani during this year's in France is the most "beautiful" manifestation of French racism and discrimination. For instance, during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the presenters of the France-2 channel expressed their sadness and regrets regarding the alleged "occupation of Armenia by Azerbaijan" while introducing Armenian athletes.

<p></p> <p>The video shows the latest provocation against Azerbaijan during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games held in Paris. As is seen, the commentators did not present Azerbaijan at all during the broadcast of the ceremony. They did not even feel the need to include the name of the country they were showing in the footage.</p> <p>Now, the French government, which uses events like the Olympics and Paralympics-symbols of peace and equality for years-to tarnish the pure and healthy ideals they promote with their vile actions, accuses Azerbaijan of discrimination and racism.</p> <p>For instance, France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has released a statement claiming that there was“discrimination” against French citizen Theo Clerc, who allegedly faced an“unfair decision” by the court for illegally entering a depot of the Baku Metro and damaging state property.</p> <p>It should be noted that Theo Clerc, along with two other individuals from Australia and New Zealand, entered the Baku Metro depot on the night of March 30, 2024, intentionally damaging state property and making graffiti paint on trains.</p> <p>The French citizen has been imprisoned under the article of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code regarding the intentional destruction or damage of property. It should be noted that Theo Clerc has previously been punished in France for similar actions and fined.</p> <p>It is not surprising that the Azerbaijani government did not welcome Clerc's vandalism on Azerbaijani soil, and he was sentenced to prison. It is interesting that Paris, which has carried out discriminatory actions against Azerbaijanis at the international level, dares to criticize this step and claims that the imprisonment is because the criminal is French.</p> <p>France must be reminded once again that judgments against individuals who damage Azerbaijani property in violation of Azerbaijani laws fall within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijani courts, and France cannot question this decision at all.</p> <p>It is absurd and unacceptable for a country historically known for neo-colonial policies, racism, discrimination, Islamophobia, and the restriction of human rights to lecture Azerbaijan on democracy.</p> <p>Until a month ago, the disgraceful provocations by French TV channels were examples of racism and discrimination that France needed to end. Yet, Paris shamelessly defends the "rights" of its criminal citizens. Given the discrimination and rudeness shown to numerous athletes representing their countries at the Olympic Games, one wonders what kind of judgment Paris would issue if an Azerbaijani were to damage state property in France. It raises the question of whether Paris would raise the banner of democracy for an Azerbaijani citizen as it does for its own.</p> <p>The actions of this country so far make it easy to guess the answer to this question. The way it has treated athletes who came to the country in good faith, without violating any state property or laws, indicates that if given the opportunity, this country would show its hatred towards Azerbaijanis even more openly.</p>