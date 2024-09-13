عربي


Racism And Islamophobia On Rise As France Undermines Democracy

9/13/2024 3:12:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

France is a country known for its special discrimination against Black people, Muslims, and even tourists who cannot speak French. This "hospitality" that has become an object of mockery on social networks and in TV shows is well known to almost everyone who has visited France.

Naturally, this practice continues against Azerbaijanis as well. The disrespect and rudeness shown by French TV channels towards Azerbaijani athletes during this year's olympics in France is the most "beautiful" manifestation of French racism and discrimination. For instance, during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the presenters of the France-2 channel expressed their sadness and regrets regarding the alleged "occupation of Armenia by Azerbaijan" while introducing Armenian athletes.

AzerNews

