Russians Again Restrict IAEA Access To Zaporizhzhia NPP Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian administration of the Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to restrict access to the IAEA mission present at the plant, in particular, experts were again not allowed to enter the western part of the turbine hall.

According to Ukrinform, the new restriction is reported in a report published on Friday by the International Atomic Agency.

“The IAEA team inspected the electrical control room, instrumentation and control panel of Unit 4, as well as the turbine halls of Units 1 and 2. Access to the western part of the turbine hall was again denied,” the report says.

It is noted that in general, the situation with nuclear safety and security in Ukraine remains unstable due to the“armed conflict”, and the IAEA staff“continue to hear the sounds of military operations near some facilities”.

In particular, it is reported that this week the IAEA team at ZNPP requested and received access to the transport shop four kilometers from the plant after a drone attack was reported on September 7. The experts saw a hole in the roof and two trucks that had sustained minor damage.“The team did not see any damage related to nuclear safety or nuclear security,” the report said.

It is also reported that earlier this week, the IAEA team held talks with the occupying Russian“management” of the ZNPP on a new emergency plan, which is expected to come into effect by the end of September, as well as on emergency drills scheduled for next week. As during previous exercises at ZNPP, the IAEA team will be observing them.

As reported, earlier IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi assured in an interview with Ukrinform that despite the Russian administration's restrictions on the IAEA mission's access to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, the agency's experts have a good understanding of the situation at the plant.

