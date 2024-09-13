How Rich Robledo's 'Cigars And Conversation' Is Transforming Networking In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rich Robledo, Founder, Cigars & Conversation

Cigars & Conversation

Group photo at the kickoff Cigars and Conversation event hosted at Eight Cigar Lounge featuring John Pettei, Levi Rogers, Mark O'Neil, Scott Diel, and Rich Robledo.

Cigars and Conversation event featuring Bonner Private Wines with guests Danielle Harris, Rich Robledo, Elizabeth Massing, and Diego Samper.

Rich Robledo speaking to guests at a Cigars and Conversation event, fostering an evening of networking and engaging discussions by the fireplace.

Rich Robledo's "Cigars and Conversation" redefines networking in Las Vegas, blending relaxed, authentic connections with business leaders over fine cigars.

- Rich Robledo, Founder, Cigars & ConversationLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- How Rich Robledo 's 'Cigars and Conversation ' is Transforming Networking in Las VegasIn Las Vegas, a city known for its dynamic atmosphere and entrepreneurial spirit, Rich Robledo is leading a fresh approach to professional networking. Robledo, a well-established real estate expert and founder of The Robledo Group, has crafted an innovative series of events called "Cigars and Conversation." This gathering is designed to blend the elegance of fine cigars with the spontaneity of authentic conversations among professionals.A space for genuine connection"Cigars and Conversation" has swiftly gained popularity as a go-to event for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers in Las Vegas. Unlike the structured nature of most business meetups, this gathering offers a relaxed setting where attendees can enjoy premium cigars while discussing a wide range of topics. It is a space where the formality of traditional networking fades, replaced by organic dialogue.One regular attendee, Gerard R, describes the event perfectly:“Cigars and Conversation is an exclusive monthly gathering where motivated professionals connect in a relaxed atmosphere. It's about fostering authentic relationships and enjoying meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals. In this space, young aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business professionals come together for a mutually beneficial experience. This isn't your typical sales-driven business mixer-it's a place to unwind, build genuine connections, and engage without the pressure of pitching."The formula is simple but effective: premium cigars paired with open conversation. Attendees are encouraged to let discussions flow naturally, allowing for a wide range of subjects to be covered-from business strategies and industry trends to personal stories and cultural reflections. The event has been praised for creating a welcoming environment that encourages participation from both experienced professionals and newcomers alike.Rich Robledo's vision behind the eventRich Robledo, who has spent over two decades in the luxury real estate industry, shared the inspiration for this event in an interview: "We just get together, smoke a bit, and let the conversation flow naturally. Nothing is off-limits, and the discussions are always spontaneous. It's a great way to unwind, share stories, and build connections."This ethos has resonated with many, as the event is designed not just for casual socializing but to foster deeper connections. Robledo's approach draws on the idea that relaxed, unscripted conversations often lead to more meaningful exchanges and new ideas.A growing phenomenon in Las VegasSince its inception, "Cigars and Conversation" has continued to grow in popularity, becoming a fixture on the Las Vegas business and social scene. The event has attracted a wide range of attendees, from local business owners to influential figures in the wider entrepreneurial community. The draw lies in the unique combination of luxury, relaxation, and the opportunity to engage in deep, unscripted conversation.Robledo's ability to foster such an environment has been widely praised, with many attendees noting the event's welcoming and intellectually stimulating atmosphere. The diversity of the group and the range of topics discussed mean that no two gatherings are the same, making each session a fresh experience.The timeless appeal of cigars and conversationThe success of "Cigars and Conversation" highlights the enduring appeal of simple, authentic human interaction. In an age where much of networking has moved online, Robledo's event is a reminder of the value of face-to-face conversation in building genuine connections.As Robledo himself puts it: "At the end of the day, it's all about smoking a fine cigar and having a great conversation. It's a mini-vacation for the mind and soul."This sentiment has clearly struck a chord with the Las Vegas community, and as the event continues to grow, it seems set to become an even more influential platform for connecting like-minded professionals.How to stay connected with "Cigars and Conversation"As interest in the event grows, more people are looking for ways to stay updated on future gatherings. For those interested, Rich Robledo actively shares updates and insights through his social media platforms. By following Rich at @Rich_Robledo and @CigarsConversation on Instagram, attendees and prospective participants can stay informed about the next session of "Cigars and Conversation."About Rich RobledoRich Robledo's career in luxury real estate spans over two decades. As the founder of The Robledo Group, he has become a respected figure in the industry. In addition to leading his real estate team, Robledo founded The Caldera Club, a pro-business political action committee (PAC), and he continues to inspire through his numerous ventures. His commitment to fostering meaningful connections, both professionally and socially, has been exemplified in the success of "Cigars and Conversation."With his expertise in luxury real estate and a knack for bringing people together, Rich Robledo's influence continues to expand, both within Las Vegas and beyond.

Cigars and Conversation

Cigars and Conversation

