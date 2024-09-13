Gastech 2024 To Begin This Tuesday, Uniting The Energy Industry's Leading Actors To Drive Decarbonization And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gastech 2024 Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --. Gastech 2024 will welcome 50,000 attendees, including 14,000 international participants from more than 156 different countries, as it looks to drive forward the global transformation. The landmark event will host ministers and business leaders to align on the policies and investments that can drive tangible progress on key energy priorities. Climatetech & AI and will accelerate the development and deployment of groundbreaking climate technologies emerging across the energy value chainThe energy industry's top decisionmakers are set to convene in Houston next week for Gastech 2024, the premier global gathering for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, energy manufacturing, and low carbon solutions.Taking place at the George R Brown Convention Center from 17-20 September, the event will unite key stakeholders - including government ministers, industry CEOs, and international investors - around the crucial role of natural gas in enabling a more secure and sustainable energy future, as well as the transformative climate technologies driving decarbonization across the value chain.Gastech 2024 will unfold at a critical moment in the energy calendar, as continued disruption of global supply lines and increased pressure to meet net-zero goals has put unprecedented stress on the international system. Under the theme of“Transforming energy through vision, innovation and action”, the event will look to drive tangible progress on pressing energy priorities through engaging discussions and debates between the industry's most influential actors.Uniting voices from across the North-South divide, as well as leading figures from Houston's thriving energy sector, Gastech 2024 will feature direct insights from over 1,000 high-ranking officials and executives, including:●Secretary John F. Kerry, 68th Secretary of State, United States of America●H.E Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Egypt●H.E Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, Türkiye●Rt Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria●Hon. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources, Indonesia●Hon. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, India●Mike Wirth, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Chevron●Meg O'Neill, CEO & MD, Woodside Energy●Jack Fusco, Director, President & CEO, Cheniere Energy●Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO, ADNOC Gas●Mahdi Aladel, CEO, Aramco VenturesThe event's high-level speakers are set to participate in more than 160 expert-led sessions that lay the groundwork for cross-border and cross-sector collaboration around the energy transition. Opening the event will be a Ministerial Panel entitled 'From Mitigation to Adaptation: Navigating Volatile Geopolitics in a Fragmenting Global Order,' which will offer a unique and collaborative forum for top government officials to discuss the key obstacles to the global energy transition and the policies and investments required to overcome them.Participants will include Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State, Energy Resources, US Department of State; H.E. Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, India; H.E. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Egypt; Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria; H.E. Dr Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Türkiye.Gastech 2024 will similarly provide a platform for private sector leaders to share their insights on the energy transformation, as well as the business strategies and financing frameworks that can enable greater progress on decarbonization and sustainability goals. Mike Wirth, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Chevron, will deliver a keynote address on the need for a more balanced conversation about the future of energy.Reflecting a renewed mission to transform the global energy industry and deliver a new era of sustainable and secure economic growth, Gastech 2024 will also look to accelerate the development and deployment of groundbreaking climate technologies emerging across the energy value chain.The event's dedicated Climatetech & AI Conference and Exhibition will encourage policymakers and business leaders to align on the policies, regulations, and investment strategies needed to support and scale these promising innovations, while also providing an exclusive platform for global investors – including Energy Transition Ventures, New Climate Ventures, and Pana Low Carbon Economy Investments - to pursue the latest decarbonization solutions.Houston, the host city for Gastech 2024 and a global energy hub, will offer a fitting backdrop for these critical conversations and meetings. Home to more than 4,700 energy-related firms and many of the world's most innovative climate technology start-ups, Houston is the beating heart of the US energy transition and provides a guiding example of the collaboration and commitment needed to transform the global energy industry into a thriving low-carbon ecosystem.The distinguished officials and executives set to speak at the event will be joined by over 7,000 delegates from across the entire energy value chain, and 50,000 total attendees from around the world. As the world's largest global exhibition and conference of its kind, Gastech 2024 will set the agenda for the entire industry.*Ends*****Notes to EditorAbout GastechTaking place annually, Gastech stands as the world's foremost gathering for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, energy manufacturing, and low carbon solutions. With attendance reaching more than 50,000 international participants, it serves as a pivotal platform where heads of state, government officials, ministers, global business leaders, disruptors, and innovators converge to engage in meaningful conversations on the future of global energy.This year, Gastech will take place at George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, from 17-20 September 2024.Media wishing to attend:Contact us at ... to be informed when media registration is open.For more information, please visitFollow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #GastechFor media enquiries, contact:... / +44 75 3819 6545For media partnerships, contact:... / +44 77 1413 4683About dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organizers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, the Global Energy Transition Congress, the Egypt Energy Show, the World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

