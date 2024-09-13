Investornewsbreaks Dealflow Events Releases Full Agenda For Upcoming Pipes Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
DealFlow Events, host of more than 200 conferences, Seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics, has released agenda information regarding its upcoming PIPEs Conference. The two-day event, slated for Nov. 13–14, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida, is the premiere gathering of industry experts coming together to discuss changing market dynamics and share strategies for private investment in public equity (“PIPE”). The event agenda features a deep dive into the current regulatory environment as well as key discussions about how the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) views the role of broker-dealers in the PIPE space.
“A resurgence of interest in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs') is also fueling much of the recent growth in the PIPE market,” states the announcement.“According to The Deal's PrivateRaise data service tracking SPAC and PIPE activity, roughly half of the IPOs in 2024 have occurred since the start of June and 83% of the registrations were filed around the same time frame.”
