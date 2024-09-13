Silk Road Samarkand Unveils Waterland Aqua Park

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Samarkand (Uzbekistan): Silk Road Samarkand, Central Asia's largest complex, has unveiled its latest attraction – Waterland, a sprawling family-friendly aqua park designed to offer an exhilarating experience for visitors of all ages. Inaugurated recently by Rustam Kobilov, the Deputy Governor of the Samarkand Region for Tourism, Culture, Cultural Heritage, and Mass Communications, the park promises to be a highlight for both locals and tourists.



Covering 11,536 square meters, Waterland features 18 water slides and various attractions. It also includes a food court and a children's play area, ensuring a full day of fun for families. Admission is free for guests staying at any of the eight hotels within the complex, while local families can access the park at discounted rates, with free entry for children under six and half-price tickets for those aged 7-16.



Silk Road Samarkand spans 260 hectares on the outskirts of Samarkand, a city dating back to 8,000 BC. The resort, built around the Republican Rowing Canal, opened two years ago and has quickly become a major tourism hub. It boasts eight luxury hotels with nearly 1,200 rooms, as well as an international congress centre, a 4,000-square-metre expo centre, sports arenas, and parks. Visitors can choose from over 30 dining options, including restaurants, cafes, and nightclubs, making it a destination for both leisure and business travelers.



The resort continues to grow in its second year, adding new facilities and services. Hilton Hotels & Resorts has rebranded three of its hotels at the complex: Hilton Samarkand Regency, Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand Afrosiyob, and Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand Sogd. Additional international hotel groups are expected to establish a presence in the future.



Other recent additions to Silk Road Samarkand include:



. New dining options, from casual cafes to formal restaurants, along with banqueting spaces for up to 500 guests.



. Craft workshops and shops, offering traditional handmade items like ceramics, jewelry, and oriental sweets produced by a local family business.



. The Koran Museum, housing Koran manuscripts and significant Islamic literature from around the world.



. A 300-meter karting track, available to enthusiasts aged 14 and over.



. Expanded playgrounds, with new rides located near the Amphitheatre area for younger visitors.



Silk Road Samarkand has already hosted over two dozen international events. Notable gatherings include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) annual meeting, a round of the World Triathlon Championship Series, and the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). This summer, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) held its 120th Anniversary Conference at the complex, further elevating the resort's global profile.



Silk Road Samarkand is part of Uzbekistan's larger tourism strategy, with the country expecting 10mn tourists by 2024. Projects like this are designed to preserve Samarkand's rich cultural heritage while enhancing its modern tourism infrastructure.



A key component of this strategy is the newly upgraded Samarkand International Airport, now connected to numerous international flights across Central and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, making the region more accessible to global travelers.



Silk Road Samarkand is poised to become a premier destination, blending modern attractions with the deep cultural history of Samarkand.

