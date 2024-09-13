Charge Sheet Filed Against Prajwal Revanna In Sex Scandal Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna submitted the 1,691-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs on Friday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in its official release stated that the charge sheet is submitted in connection with case number 20/2024 registered at the CID station.

The case was handed over to the SIT and investigating officers had inquired more than 120 witnesses and recorded the statement of the victim and main witnesses of the case.

A comprehensive charge sheet has been submitted to the court after conducting the due procedures and gathering evidence and collecting expert opinions against Prajwal Revanna.

The charge sheet had mentioned that the victim was raped at the gunpoint. The video was made of the rape incident and the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted threatening her of making her videos public. It is also mentioned that the victim had not dared to lodge a complaint out of fear.

Earlier, in her complaint, the victim had stated:“I approached the accused for public work and to get them to make calls for the officers. In 2021, I met JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with getting seats in hostels for college students. On the first day, he maintained that he was going out in an emergency and asked me to meet him the next day.

“I went to the MP's office in Hassan the next day which is located in MP Quarters. The ground floor was full of people. The staff directed me to another floor telling me that women were there.

“Prajwal Revanna came from the ground floor, spoke to other women and sent them away. I was all alone and he called me into his room. When I went inside he held my hand and closed the door.

“I asked him why he was closing the door and he maintained that nothing would happen and made me sit on the bed. Then he warned me that my husband is assertive and he should be talking less. If not he would not spare him. He added that because of my husband, his mother lost her MLA ticket.

“Later, he asked me to remove my clothes and told me that if I obliged he would help my husband's political career grow. I refused to strip and he insisted. When I warned him that I would scream, he maintained that he had a gun and threatened he would finish me off and also my husband.

“He started raping me and even as I tried to get out of his clutches, he held my hands tightly. He threatened me not to scream. I got scared and remained quiet, as he raped me.

“Before the act, he took out his mobile and started recording. He raped me and recorded the complete act. Later, he threatened that if I told anyone, my video would come out as he was not visible in it.

“He warned that he would keep the video with him and whenever he wanted, I should be entertaining him. If not, he would make the video public and finish off my husband.

“He continued to threaten me in the same fashion and made video calls, asking me to go nude and strip in front of the camera. He tortured me mentally and committed sexual assaults on me many times.

“Prajwal Revanna has misused his power, threatened my life, and committed repeated sexual assaults on me. He had recorded the acts of sexual assault and used them to commit more sexual crimes on me by threatening that he would make them viral.”

The SIT has booked cases under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent) and Under Sections of the Information Technology Act.