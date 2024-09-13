Atlantucky Brewing Launches“Nappy Roots Day” Beer To Celebrate The Holiday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brewery owned by Nappy Roots members celebrates anniversary of their Atlanta proclamation

- Atlantucky co-founder Fish ScalesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlantucky Brewing is excited to introduce its newest beer,“Nappy Roots Day” to celebrate the anniversary of the Atlanta-proclaimed holiday on Sept. 16 that honors the brewery's owners' and philanthropic efforts. The new brew is an Oktoberfest festbier with 5.6 percent alcohol-by-volume (ABV) with a light sweetness from Vienna malts.“Nappy Roots Day” was recognized by the City of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens in 2022 but the group has been celebrating the holiday since 2004."We are very excited to celebrate 'Nappy Roots Day' with the launch of our new light beer,” Atlantucky co-founder Fish Scales said.“Atlanta recognizing our music and contributions is a huge honor."The new beer pairs well with the brewery's recently launched pie and panini menu“Atlantucky Pies & Paninis,” that is crafted with high-quality ingredients and caters to diverse tastes ranging from meat lovers to veggie combinations with a variety of gourmet options.Located at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96 in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta, Atlantucky, one of the nation's few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots.The name,“Atlantucky,” celebrates the band's historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery took home Bronze in the Cream Stout category in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship before opening its taproom in the shadows of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) of Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University.For more information about Atlantucky Brewing and Nappy Roots, please visit or .

