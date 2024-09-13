RELJA Innovationstm Hires David Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAUWATOSA, Wis., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RELJA InnovationsTM, a

med device company specializing in surgical technologies that address unmet needs for foot and ankle surgeons, has appointed David Kelly as their new Chief Commercial Officer. David will be charged with driving commercialization of RELJA's suite of bunion surgery products including the recently launched RELJA ClampTM; the first-of-its kind radiolucent, single-use clamp utilized for the Lapidus Bunion Procedure as well as MIS Bunion Procedures, Lisfranc Fracture Reductions, and Midfoot and Hindfoot Fusions.

David Kelly

The

RELJA ClampTM

and RELJA Lapidus SystemTM

are complementary to RELJA Innovation's other bunion surgical offerings including the RELJA MIS Chevron Precision Bunion SystemTM, the only chevron-style

MIS solution and the RELJA MTP Plating System.

David comes to RELJA with vast experience in medical sales management, with a focus on the foot and ankle market. Over his storied career, David has served on the senior leadership team of OsteoMed, Biomet, TriMed, Trilliant Surgical and Enovis. Mr. Kelly was instrumental in leading both Trilliant Surgical and RedPoint Medical to successful exits.

"I am excited to build RELJA's commercial strategies and capabilities at this pivotal moment," David shared. "It's an honor to join an organization dedicated to improving patient outcomes through simplified, repeatable, minimally invasive techniques."

Founder Robby Amiot added "I am thankful to have someone with such credibility and experience join our team. David Kelly's proven track record of success and passion for building high-performance commercial organizations will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals."

The addition of David Kelly to the RELJA InnovationsTM

team exemplifies the company's ambition to expand RELJA's reach to the foot and ankle surgeons across the United States through strategic commercial strategies and programs for existing products as well as the R&D pipeline.

About

RELJA Innovations

RELJA InnovationsTM

was founded by Dr.

Robby Amiot

who was frustrated with the lack of simple, intuitive, products available for hallux valgus (bunion) procedures and knew there were more effective ways to improve the physician's experience and patient outcomes. With this in mind, Robby began designing products himself and RELJA InnovationsTM

was born. RELJA InnovationsTM

now proudly offers a suite of solutions from the RELJA MIS Chevron Precision Bunion SystemTM to The RELJA ClampTMthat can effectively address every bunion that walks through the door.

Visit



to learn more.

Media Contact:

Laura Jackson,

[email protected]

SOURCE RELJA Innovations LLC

