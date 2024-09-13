Solar Side Up Helps Community Go Green With Free Solar Consultations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Side Up , a leading solar installation company based in Colorado, is pleased to announce a new initiative offering free solar consultations to and businesses across the state. This program aims to educate the community on the benefits of solar and help them make informed decisions about transitioning to clean, power.



With growing concerns about climate change and increasing energy costs, more people are looking for sustainable solutions. Solar Side Up is committed to making solar energy accessible and affordable for everyone, ensuring a greener future for Colorado. The free consultations will provide property owners with a thorough understanding of their solar potential, estimated savings, and guidance on available incentives and financing options.



Empowering Communities Through Knowledge



“By offering free solar consultations, we aim to empower our community to explore solar energy and make choices that benefit both their wallets and the environment,” said Kirsten, Co-owner at Solar Side Up.“Our goal is to break down the barriers that prevent people from considering solar and make the transition to clean energy as seamless as possible.”



During the consultation call, Solar Side Up's team of experts will assess each property's potential for solar power by discussing factors like roof orientation, shading, and energy consumption patterns. The call will also provide a detailed cost-benefit analysis, highlighting potential savings on electricity bills, return on investment, and the environmental impact of transitioning to solar energy. This personalized approach helps clients understand how solar power can meet their unique energy needs and financial goals.



Supporting Colorado's Clean Energy Goals



This initiative aligns with Colorado's ambitious clean energy goals. The state has committed to significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2040. By encouraging local communities to adopt solar power, Solar Side Up is playing a crucial role in supporting these objectives.



“Our free solar consultation program is not just about expanding our business,” added Kirsten.“It's about fostering a culture of sustainability and resilience in Colorado. We want to be a catalyst for positive change, helping to reduce the state's carbon footprint and promote energy independence."



Understanding the financial considerations of going solar is also crucial for many property owners. Solar Side Up's free consultations include a breakdown of the various federal, state, and local incentives, such as tax credits and rebates, that can significantly reduce the upfront cost of solar installations. Additionally, the consultations cover financing options, including solar loans and power purchase agreements (PPAs), to help customers choose the best plan for their needs.



“Our consultations are designed to be comprehensive and transparent,” said Kirsten.“We provide all the information necessary to make an informed decision, whether you're looking to reduce your energy bills, increase your property value, or contribute to a cleaner environment.”



Making a Difference One Home at a Time



Since its inception, Solar Side Up has been dedicated to creating a sustainable future, one solar installation at a time. The company has helped hundreds of Colorado residents and businesses reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint. By offering free consultations, Solar Side Up aims to reach even more people, dispelling myths and misconceptions about solar energy and demonstrating its practicality and benefits.



About Solar Side Up



Solar Side Up is a premier solar installation company based in Colorado, specializing in residential and commercial solar solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, quality installations, and community engagement, Solar Side Up is dedicated to making clean energy accessible to everyone. Through innovative solutions and expert service, Solar Side Up is helping Colorado transition to a sustainable future.

