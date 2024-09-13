Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Device Cleaning Global Opportunities, Size, Share, and Analysis 2024-2033

Medical Device Cleaning Market Opportunities, Size, Share, and Analysis 2024-2033

The medical device cleaning market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.72 billion in 2023 to $2.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, reusable medical devices, medical device reimbursement, focus on patient safety, research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical device cleaning market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to point-of-care cleaning, disposable devices, infection control, green cleaning practices, hospital-acquired infections.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Device Cleaning Market

The increasing number of surgical procedures and the surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the medical device cleaning market. The increasing prevalence of various chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gynecology-related issues, and orthopedic cases has led to a significant increase in the number of medical device cleaning disinfectants and other products.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical device cleaning market include 3M Company, Getinge AB, STERIS PLC, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Oro Clean Chemie AG, Ruhof Corporation.

Major companies operating in the medical device cleaning market are increasing their focus on introducing hospital-grade cleaning wipes to gain a competitive edge in the market. Hospital-grade cleaning wipes are disinfectant or sanitizing wipes that meet rigorous standards and are specifically designed for use in healthcare settings.

Segments:

1) By Process: Disinfection, Automatic Cleaning, Manual Cleaning, Presoak/Precleaning

2) By Application: Surgical Instruments, Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Dental Instruments, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical device cleaning market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical device cleaning market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Definition

The medical device cleaning are used for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, and other medical devices. Medical device cleaning is a vital part of any surgical process. It is a method of sterilizing medical devices and equipment to avoid infecting patients or causing illness. The common methods used for cleaning medical devices are ultrasonic cleaners, automatic washers, and manual washing.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical device cleaning market size, medical device cleaning market drivers and trends, medical device cleaning market major players, medical device cleaning competitors' revenues, medical device cleaning market positioning, and medical device cleaning market growth across geographies. The medical device cleaning market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

