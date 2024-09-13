Zealand Pharma to participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare conference on September 18th

Zealand Pharma to participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare on September 18th

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 13, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall, MD, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET (3:10 p.m. CET) on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at and accessible through the company's website at where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .

Contacts: