Stickley Furniture Factory Outlet Event Now Open In Buffalo

- Stickley President Edward AudiBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- L. & J.G. Stickley , the historic American furniture brand headquartered in Central New York, is excited to announce a special Factory Outlet event available to Buffalo customers for a limited time. This temporary showroom is located in the Tops Plaza at 2383 Maple Road, Buffalo, at the corner of Maple and Transit Roads.For the duration of the sale, Stickley is offering its best-selling, high-end furniture collections and hand-knotted rugs for every room at deep clearance discounts, as well as luxury furnishings from famous brands including Bernhardt, Sherrill, Stressless, and more. While they last, marked-down items in limited quantities are available for immediate take-away or quick local delivery, making this a great opportunity to purchase new furniture well ahead of the coming holidays. Shoppers who want to place orders for furniture in custom finishes, fabrics, and leathers will also have the opportunity to do so at this event.Founded in 1900 by Gustav and Leopold Stickley and owned by the Audi family since 1974, L. & J.G. Stickley will soon celebrate its 125th anniversary as an iconic American brand, producing best-quality hardwood furniture and upholstery that has set the standard for craftsmanship. Time-honored furniture-making techniques, honest materials, and a dedication to quality ensure that every piece of Stickley furniture will become a treasured family heirloom.“Buffalo is a significant market for Stickley,” said Aminy Audi, CEO and Chair of the Board.“Nearby East Aurora is home to the historic Roycroft colony, a community of craft guilds and artisans. Its founder, Elbert Hubbard, was a contemporary of the Stickley brothers, and all were deeply inspired by the English Arts and Crafts movement. Today, in partnership with the Roycroft Campus, we produce several classic Roycroft furniture pieces, and the beautiful Roycroft Inn is appointed with reissued Stickley Mission furniture.”“We're very excited to be in Buffalo and offering this wonderful opportunity to the region's customers,” said Stickley President Edward Audi.“We know there are devoted Stickley lovers in the area who make the trip to our annual summer Factory Sale in North Syracuse, so we're thrilled to bring the same beautifully crafted product and tremendous value to them much closer to home!”The Stickley Factory Outlet Sale at 2383 Maple Road is open Mondays through Saturdays (closed on Wednesdays) from 10am to 6pm and Sundays from 12pm to 5pm.With thirteen retail showrooms across the country, including Factory Outlets and Clearance Centers, family-owned Stickley offers a range of fine brands, curated collections for every lifestyle, and a selection of the industry's highest-quality mattresses. Customers will find budget-friendly price points that never sacrifice quality and craftsmanship, as well as complimentary interior design services for both large and small projects.

