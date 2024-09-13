IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market Worth $127.4 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. The region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in adoption from retail and consumer goods, and logistics, and verticals to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region. Asia Pacific constitutes major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific, which are increasingly contributing toward investments in network and security management and anomaly detection solutions that would reduce downtime and total cost of ownership. ITOA adoption across Asia Pacific continues to grow steadily as governments, municipalities, and enterprises move from proof of concept and tests to live deployments as part of a strategy to enhance productivity and efficiency, build smart city infrastructures, capitalize on new technologies, and embrace digital transformation.

Top Key Companies in IT Operations Analytics Market:

The major ITOA solutions and service providers Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), OpenText (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), Dynatrace (US), Broadcom (US), SolarWinds (US), BMC Software (US), NetApp (US), Elastic (US), Nexthink (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), New Relic (US), ServiceNow (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), Cloud Software Group (US), Veritas Technologies (US), BigPanda (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Squadcast (US), ScienceLogic (US), Apica (Sweden), Diamanti (US), MCG (Denmark), Evolven (US), XPLG (US), HEAL Software (US), Sumo Logic (US), Devo (US), meshIQ (US), and CloudFabrix (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the ITOA market.

Browse Adjacent Markets :

Analytics Market Research

Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Behavior Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Streaming Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

AI Code Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Location Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Data Annotation and Labeling Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Get access to the latest updates on IT Operations Analytics Companies

and IT Operations Analytics Industry

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED