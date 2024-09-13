IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market Worth $127.4 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. The region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and technology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA market in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in Technology adoption from retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing industry verticals to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region. Asia Pacific constitutes major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific, which are increasingly contributing toward investments in network and security management and anomaly detection solutions that would reduce downtime and total cost of ownership. ITOA adoption across Asia Pacific continues to grow steadily as governments, municipalities, and enterprises move from proof of concept and tests to live deployments as part of a strategy to enhance productivity and efficiency, build smart city infrastructures, capitalize on new technologies, and embrace digital transformation.
Top Key Companies in IT Operations Analytics Market:
The major ITOA solutions and service providers Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), OpenText (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), Dynatrace (US), Broadcom (US), SolarWinds (US), BMC Software (US), NetApp (US), Elastic (US), Nexthink (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), New Relic (US), ServiceNow (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), Cloud Software Group (US), Veritas Technologies (US), BigPanda (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Squadcast (US), ScienceLogic (US), Apica (Sweden), Diamanti (US), MCG (Denmark), Evolven (US), XPLG (US), HEAL Software (US), Sumo Logic (US), Devo (US), meshIQ (US), and CloudFabrix (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the ITOA market.
Browse Adjacent Markets :
Analytics Market Research
Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:
Behavior Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2029
Streaming Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2029
AI Code Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2028
Location Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028
Data Annotation and Labeling Market - Global Forecast to 2027
Get access to the latest updates on IT Operations Analytics Companies
and IT Operations Analytics Industry
About MarketsandMarketsTM
MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit TM
or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn
and Facebook .
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarketsTM INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website:
Logo:
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13092024003732001241ID1108671147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.