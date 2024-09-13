Kuwait Ambassador: Ties With Russia Evolving Particularly At The Cultural Level

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Russia Dr. Rashed Al-Adwani has affirmed significance of the relations with Moscow disclosing that the ties have substantial grown in the cultural and technical sectors.

The State of Kuwait is keen on enhancing these relations, particularly at the cultural level, said the ambassador, alluding to the ties, established in 1963.

Ambassador Al-Adwani, in a statement addressed at Saint Petersburgh International United Cultures Forum, disclosed that the Kuwaiti Cultural Week would be held in Moscow on September 17-27, in coordination with the Russian ministries of foreign and cultural affairs, plus their counterparts in the State of Kuwait, namely the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters.

The planned Kuwaiti event in the Russian capital will mirror the national cultural heritage, namely the popular arts and the national heritage linked to the sea and the desert.

Moreover, a film will be screened during the activity shedding light on history of the Kuwaiti formative art, in addition to a paintings' exhibition.

The Kuwaiti Cultural week will also feature a lecture about the Kuwaiti-Russian relations, to be held at the Russian Diplomatic Academy, in addition to a reception and an exhibition displaying photos and lectures about history of these relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the State of Kuwait Embassy to Russia said in a statement that Ambassador Al-Adwani attended the Petersburgh Cultural Forum in response to an invitation by the Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova -- addressed to the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, indicating that the latter had assigned the envoy to attend the event on his behalf.

The 10th edition of the forum is scheduled between September 11 and 14. (end)

dan











MENAFN13092024000071011013ID1108671108