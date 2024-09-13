TULSA, OK SINGER/SONGWRITER JAMES ROBERT WEBB RELEASES NEW SINGLE LOST IN VEGAS TODAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TULSA , OK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On its surface, "Lost in Vega$” is a driving, energetic, melodic love song. On a deeper level it captures the magic and mystery of the city where reality blurs into illusion. Just like life, it's all about how you see it. You can be surrounded by glitz and glamour or struggle in the shadows, but it's your perspective that makes all the difference. Listen HERE . Watch Lyric HERE.The single is off the fifth full length album Weekend Outlaw, due to drop spring 2025. The full collection is inspired by and dedicated to the working class. Especially since the pandemic, more people are realizing the importance of pursuing their creative dreams and living life beyond the 9 to 5, like a weekend warrior.“Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities in the world. It doesn't have actual ancient ruins or thousands of years of history–it's barely even a hundred years old. Yet Las Vegas is unique in this one way: at its core, it's a city of illusion that is completely upfront about the deception you choose to participate in. When you go there, you're completely immersed in a magical world that is simultaneously both completely fake and wholly authentic. It's like an adult version of Disneyland and I think that says more about human psychology than a textbook ever could.” Says Webb.Named the 2022 Country Breakout Awards' Independent Artist of the Year by Nashville's Music Row Magazine, and a 2023 New Faces nominee at the Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards, Webb hit the upper reaches of the Texas Regional Radio Report chart scoring three number ones and counting.More on James Robert WebbWhile many successful professionals opt to pursue their creative and musical dreams as part-time hobbyists and“weekend warriors,” James Robert Webb has, over the past decade, drawn on the strong work ethic of his blue-collar roots to master an artful balance between being a top, well-respected musculoskeletal radiologist (specializing in osteoporosis treatment and interventional pain management) in Tulsa, OK and developing his career in Nashville as a chart-topping singer/songwriter and recording artist.By choice and because of his trademark sense of humility, the humble Webb tends to downplay the medical side of his life when performing at iconic Music City venues like the Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Café (where he sold out his debut show) while and playing alongside country greats like Marshall Tucker Band, Ray Stevens and Montgomery Gentry. He has made an extraordinary impact on his community, starting the first comprehensive clinic treating vertebral compression fractures and the underlying condition of osteoporosis that causes these fractures.The practice Dr. Webb & Associates is focused on pain intervention and supporting long-term bone health to reduce patients' risk for getting fractures in the future. He is one of the top medical doctors specializing in the procedure known as kyphoplasty.Growing up on a small farm outside of Tulsa, Webb learned piano and in addition to listening to and being inspired by fellow Oklahomans like Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Leon Russell, was a fan of jazz greats Oscar Peterson, Count Basie and Gil Evans. He later became the All-State jazz pianist who played in his high school and college marching, symphonic, jazz and concert bands. It should come as no surprise that in addition to developing his songwriting and multifaceted country rock aesthetic, he's contemplating some bebop-driven piano projects.“The impact I have with my individual patients is massive. It's very rewarding seeing people who were in great pain and using wheelchairs being able to walk and live pain free following procedures that I get to perform,” Webb says.“As a songwriter, my goal is the same, to impact people's lives, but on an emotional and spiritual level. There's nothing like hearing how one of my songs helped change someone's life. As much as I love writing and recording in the studio, there's something even more magical about performing in front of an audience, becoming part of their lives even just for a few moments.”

