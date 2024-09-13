Russia Leaves 280 Port Infrastructure Facilities Damaged Since Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of the full-scale war, Russia launched over 50 on Ukraine's infrastructure, destroying and damaging more than 280 facilities.

This was reported during the United for Justice. Accountability for the Attacks against Civilian Objects by the Deputy for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach, Ukrinform saw.

"Unfortunately, the practice of attacking port infrastructure and civilian vessels by the aggressor state is systematic. During the full-scale war, more than 50 such attacks involving missiles and drones have already taken place, more than 280 infrastructure facilities and 17 civilian vessels have been destroyed or damaged," the official noted.

Austria condemns Russian attacks onbulker, ICRC vehicles

In total, starting from February 4, 2022, the Russians destroyed more than 100,000 tons of grain shipments.

Despite Russian crimes, Ukraine remains one of the world's largest exporters of agricultural products and a guarantor of global food security, the official added. A year ago, thanks to the support of the Naval Forces and international partners, Ukraine launched a maritime corridor to export food products. Since then, Ukrainian ports have accepted 2,523 ships and handled more than 68 million tons of cargo. Of these, 46 million tons of agricultural products were exported to more than 46 countries.

As reported, on Thursday, September 12, the Russians launched a missile strike in the Black Sea targeting a bulker carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania strongly condemned the attack by Russian forces on the ship, calling it "an unprecedented escalation” in Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.