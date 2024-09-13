New App Revolutionizes Digital Signatures In Azerbaijan Surpassing 2 Million Downloads
Date
9/13/2024 9:24:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The "SIMA Imza" mobile application, developed by "AzInTelecom"
LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has
now surpassed 2 million downloads, Azernews
reports.
Launched in 2022, the app provides citizens, private
entrepreneurs, and legal entities with access to the SIMA new
generation digital signature. Featuring advanced artificial
intelligence and biometric identification, SIMA enhances the
reliability of electronic signatures while encryption technology
safeguards against misuse.
More than 50 institutions have already digitalized their
services using "SIMA Signature," which is legally equivalent to a
handwritten signature. The app provides access to around 150 state
electronic portals, with integration efforts ongoing with over 100
institutions across various sectors.
"SIMA Imza" has eliminated the need for citizens and
institutions to visit service centers for electronic signatures.
Now, users can obtain a digital signature via their smartphones at
any time, anywhere with internet access. The process involves
downloading the "SIMA Imza" app and registering with an ID card in
just one minute.
The "SIMA Signature" system can be integrated into any platform,
offering institutions an unlimited number of signatures while
saving time and reducing costs. This eliminates the need for
additional staff, paper documents, and physical applications, thus
accelerating the country's digital transformation. The app also
enhances citizen satisfaction and supports the concept of digital
government through public-private partnerships.
For more information about the SIMA new generation digital
signature, visit or contact the "157" Call Center.
