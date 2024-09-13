New App Revolutionizes Digital Signatures In Azerbaijan Surpassing 2 Million Downloads

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The "SIMA Imza" mobile application, developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC under the of Digital Development and Transport, has now surpassed 2 million downloads, Azernews reports.

Launched in 2022, the app provides citizens, private entrepreneurs, and entities with access to the SIMA new generation digital signature. Featuring advanced artificial intelligence and biometric identification, SIMA enhances the reliability of electronic signatures while encryption technology safeguards against misuse.

More than 50 institutions have already digitalized their services using "SIMA Signature," which is legally equivalent to a handwritten signature. The app provides access to around 150 state electronic portals, with integration efforts ongoing with over 100 institutions across various sectors.

"SIMA Imza" has eliminated the need for citizens and institutions to visit service centers for electronic signatures. Now, users can obtain a digital signature via their smartphones at any time, anywhere with internet access. The process involves downloading the "SIMA Imza" app and registering with an ID card in just one minute.

The "SIMA Signature" system can be integrated into any platform, offering institutions an unlimited number of signatures while saving time and reducing costs. This eliminates the need for additional staff, paper documents, and physical applications, thus accelerating the country's digital transformation. The app also enhances citizen satisfaction and supports the concept of digital government through public-private partnerships.

For more information about the SIMA new generation digital signature, visit or contact the "157" Call Center.