ANGEL's ENVY® UNVEILS TRIPLE OAK, THE BRAND's FIRST ADDITION TO THE AWARD-WINNING SIGNATURE SERIES IN OVER A DECADE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beginning October 1, ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak will be available for purchase nationwide in the U.S., and on angelsenvy (for delivery in select markets).

The new release will also be available for purchase early on September 14, exclusively at the distillery in downtown Louisville.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville-based distillery, today unveiled ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak. This exciting release marks the first new addition to the brand's award-winning Signature Series in over a decade, joining the ranks of ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels launched in 2011 and ANGEL'S ENVY Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks announced in 2013.

ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak

ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak is a blend of whiskeys finished in three types of barrels sourced globally: Hungarian Oak from Hungary, Chinkapin Oak from Kentucky, and French Oak from France. Staying true to the brand's highly acclaimed finishing process, it strives to change expectations with a non-spirits finish. With this release, the brand now has representation in three popular finishing categories: wine and fermented finish with ANGEL'S ENVY Bourbon, spirits finish with ANGEL'S ENVY Rye, and now, oak finish with ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak.

"I'm thrilled we are making a mark on the brand's Signature Series with ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak,"

says Owen Martin, Master Distiller at ANGEL'S ENVY. "When I joined the team, we aimed to craft something unique to round out our portfolio. With the oak barrel finishing, we carefully selected barrels that complement each other beautifully. The result is a must-have addition for bourbon drinkers, whether they're new to the category or consider themselves aficionados."

Owen and the production team experimented with various blend ratios of the three oak-finished bourbons to create ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak. The French Oak brings the strongest flavor of the different oak barrels, providing hints of baking spices, chocolate, and cinnamon. It is complemented by the Chinkapin Oak, a seasoned local Kentucky Oak, which adds notes of caramel, vanilla, and a rich coffee layer. The Hungarian Oak balances the three barrels, providing nuance and depth while uniting the finishes into one dynamic taste. The three unique finishes blend together to achieve a balanced flavor profile.

ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in various cocktails, including classic serves like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan. For the launch of ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak, Angel Teta, the brand's Global Ambassador of Brand Education, created the Golden Oak , a simple cocktail

for all to enjoy:

Golden Oak

Recipe



1.5 oz of ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak 4.5 oz Crisp, Dry Sparkling Apple Cider

Method

Combine all into a chilled highball glass, add ice, and stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a long lemon peel.

ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak (92-proof; 46% ABV) will be available for purchase nationwide in the U.S., and on angelsenvy (for delivery in select markets) beginning October 1 at a suggested retail price of $74.99 (on-shelf price may vary by market). Consumers will also be able to purchase ANGEL'S ENVY Triple Oak at the distillery in downtown Louisville beginning September 14. For more information and purchasing details, visit

ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville, Kentucky-based distillery. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels, a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks, and a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in a blend of Hungarian, Chinkapin, and French Oak Barrels – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its distillery, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

© 2024. ANGEL'S ENVY, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE ANGEL WINGS LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. BOTTLED BY LOUISVILLE DISTILLING COMPANY, LOUISVILLE, KY. KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY FINISHED IN A BLEND OF HUNGARIAN, CHINKAPIN & FRENCH OAK BARRELS – 46% ALC. BY VOL.

