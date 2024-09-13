Verizon Expands 4G, 5G Coverage In Savannah, GA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chatham County, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport see improved connectivity

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon recently turned on new cell sites, bringing fast and reliable LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband service to residents and visitors of Pooler, Wentworth, and Savannah, including the Historic District. Whether enjoying connecting with friends and family while on the move, connecting their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet, or using Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications, Verizon customers in the Savannah area just got a big boost.



For customers in Savannah, the additional capacity means more ways for Verizon's customers to connect. These upgrades allow Verizon to support more network traffic, deliver even better performance to our customers and add new products and services. In addition to the expanded coverage and capacity across Chatham County, Verizon has activated a new in-building network in the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, providing 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband coverage for travelers as they move about the airport.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting customer's connectivity needs where they live, work, and play,” said Leo Perreault, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.“By deploying this additional capacity, we are providing more opportunities for our customers in the Savannah area to utilize Verizon's best-in-class network to connect with families, friends, homes, and businesses.”

This work is part of Verizon's massive multi-year, nationwide network transformation which has added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation. In 2023, Verizon committed to investing $112 million across the state of Georgia, with much of that allocated for the network upgrades in coastal Georgia. The investments announced today are a realization of that investment.

“We appreciate this substantial investment from Verizon into Chatham County, which will increase the level of connectivity for residents, businesses and visitors,” said Chester Ellis, Chatham County Commission Chairman.“Investments from industry leaders such as Verizon are proof that our County is growing and provides a stable environment for service providers to grow their footprint.”

“Verizon has been a strong partner for us at the Chamber, and this announcement further strengthens their presence here,” added Bert Brantley, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.“We are especially thankful that this new service is truly county-wide, covering many of our cities and the airport as well. Connectivity is absolutely critical to success in today's business environment, and Verizon is extending opportunity to our friends, neighbors and small businesses throughout Chatham County.”

