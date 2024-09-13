Fabian Hurzeler Becomes Youngest Manager Of The Month Winner In Premier League History

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Fabian Hurzeler has won the Manager of the Month award for August after Brighton and Hove Albion secured wins over Everton and Manchester United as well as a point against Arsenal at the Emirates during the month.

It is Albion's second award of the season after Hurzeler's team picked up the Utilita Performance of the Week Award for their 3-0 victory over the Toffees. Hurzeler, 31 years old, is the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history and is also the youngest to win a Manager of the Month award.

Furthermore, he is the first manager to win a Manager of the Month award in his first month in the Premier League since Ange Postecoglou achieved the feat with Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023. It's the first time an Albion boss has won the award since Chris Hughton in February 2018.

“I think it's always nice to win a trophy and it confirms your work. It's not only my work though – it's the work from the whole club, it's the work from my staff members, the work from my players. In the end all who are working in the club and our togetherness that has won this trophy. I'm really happy and now it's about winning the next trophy,” said Fabian to Brighton's media team.

Also nominated for the award were Arne Slot (Liverpool), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City).

Alongside the Brighton head coach, Cole Palmer's superb lob for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been voted August 2024's Goal of the Month. Palmer scored with a looping first-time effort from outside the box, catching Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa off his goal line. It meant Chelsea went from a goal-kick to a goal in less than 10 seconds, after their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's long pass was flicked by Nicolas Jackson to Palmer to score.