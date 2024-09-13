The Political Polarization Documentary It Isn't Just Politics Premiers At The 15Th Annual Awareness Film Festival In October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The 15th Annual Awareness Festival selects "It Isn't JUST Politics" documentary produced and directed by Liza Asner (daughter of the late Edward Asner) to screen at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5 at 3 PM.

It Isn't JUST Politics Poster Image, which includes laurels, production team and participants in the documentary.

Political polarization is the central theme, which stems from a theatrical play that starred Edward Asner as the Almighty. He brought a divorced couple (a liberal and conservative) back together to debate key issues of the day and winds up switching them in the end so that they could walk in each other's shoes as a possible solution to their great political divide.



The play God Help Us was entering its third-year touring when Covid hit and live theatre came to a screeching halt. The producer, Liza Asner, decided to take this central theme to film because of the continued political division throughout our nation and sought answers to how we got here and where we go from here if we aren't willing to walk in each other's shoes.



Asner traveled across the country during 2020 interviewing politicians, educators and community leaders to gain valuable insight on factors leading to elevated political polarization and possible solutions to curb this division. Interviews include Governor Jay Insley of Washington, David Hickton of PITT, late Governor Bill Richardson of New Mexico, Joyce Vance, Anthony Scaramucci, Andrew Bacevich of the Quincy Institute, Bill Kristol, US Representative Charlie Dent, John Wood, Jr. of Braver Angels, Barbara McQuade, Former Governor John Kitzhaber, Former Governor Dannel Malloy of CT, Former Governor John Balducci of ME, Former Governor Bill Ritter of CO, Rosa Brooks, Former Governor John Kitzhaber of OR, and US Representative Jamie Raskin from MD.



Asner submitted to the Awareness Film Festival because of its mission aligning, "Independent Filmmakers from across the globe present beautiful, thoughtful and entertaining films that uplift as much as they inform.

We believe that as a community of filmmakers we can offer films that do more than entertain. Together we can raise awareness and inspire change through immersive film and media presentations, filmmaker panels and community partnerships to create a better, more peaceful, just and healthy world."

This is Asner's second film and first documentary. This will be the 11th festival for the film but the first in California. Media inquiries can be sent to [email protected] and click here for more information on the Awareness Film Festival.

