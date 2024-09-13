Don Norman Design Award Unveils 2024 Laureates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) – Award Recipients to be Recognized at DNDA Summit in San Diego, November 14-15, 2024 –



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Norman Design Award (DNDA), a non-profit organization that promotes the practice and education of humanity-centered design (HCD+), today announced the DNDA 2024 Laureates.

DNDA was inspired by Don Norman, design pioneer, educator and champion of humanity-centered design. Norman's legacy spans more than 50 years of academic teaching and corporate leadership. He is the author of 21 books, including "The Design of Everyday Things" and "Design for a Better World: Meaningful, Sustainable, Humanity Centered."

Don Norman Design Award Recognizes Humanity-Centered Design Laureates for Projects and Education

"The Laureates are doing world-inspiring work, addressing many of today's issues, one step at a time," said Don Norman. "I thank the applicants, international judges and DNDA staff who've made these awards possible."

"We are extremely pleased with the caliber of projects submitted and global interest in our inaugural year," said Anil Kripalani, CEO of Don Norman Design Award. "We received more than 130 submissions from organizations in 26 countries. We look forward to recognizing the DNDA Laureates in person at our upcoming summit."

The awards celebrate projects that address at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, follow the spirit of humanity-centered design and provide evidence of potential for meaningful outcomes. Education awards recognize programs that have demonstrated successful training in humanity-centered design and are cultivating a new generation of leaders poised to positively impact the global community. Excellence and Promising awardees will receive an iconic trophy and a monetary prize. View the full list of DNDA 2024 Laureates at .



Award recipients will be honored at the DNDA 2024 Summit, November 14-15, 2024 in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit .

Specific Laureate Highlights:

Excellence



"Palliative Care in a Tribal Settlement: Developing a Community-Centered Model" by Karuna Evam Shanti Vahini Foundation, Mumbai, India

"Sociability and Food: Collaborative Construction Community Kitchens in Brazilian Favelas" by Gota do Oceano, São Paulo, Brazil "Self Learning with Human Warmth" by ZEITGEIST Program, Tijuana, Mexico

Promising



"Using Technology to Empower Persons with Disabilities" by Inclusive Tech Group in Accra, Ghana "Codesigning Local Soil-to-Soil Food Economies" by Soil Trust, Hong Kong

Shortlist



Design Beyond Sight: Tangible Interactions for People with Visual Impairments Informed by Generative Research, National Center for Assistive Health Technology, IIT, New Delhi, India Troia - Creation Lab, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Education



Arizona State University, Industrial Design, Tempe, AZ

Universidad de San Andrés, Bachelors in Design, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Global Innovation Design MA/MSc, a joint program between the Royal College of Art and Imperial College, London, England

California College of the Arts, Masters in Interaction Design, San Francisco, CA

Albert and Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design at Tulane University, School of Architecture, New Orleans, LA

The Design Village: A Multidisciplinary Design College, Noida, India

User Experience Centre of Singapore Polytechnic's Industry & Partnership, Singapore Stanford Data Ocean: Enable Underserved Communities to Achieve Improved Health Through Accessible Digital Biomedical Education, Palo Alto, CA

Media Contact:

Christine Trimble

[email protected]



SOURCE Don Norman Design Award

